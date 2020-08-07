ASHLAND Getting sober isn’t easy, but getting sober while pregnant has its own set of problems.
To help expecting mothers in that boat, Pathways launched a program last year called, “A Mother's Journey Recovery Center.” Located in Grayson, the six-bed transitional facility offers a five-month minimum program to help mothers struggling with addiction in their recovery, mental health and life skills.
Ronne Nunley, a director at Pathways, said the need for this type of facility is dire.
“There's a lot of stigma surrounding substance abuse and pregnancy, so while the need the most help they're also one of the hardest populations to reach,” Nunley said. “But by removing some barriers to access help, this can lead to healthy pregnancies and ultimately save the system millions of dollars per child.”
For those with newborns, the program permits mothers to bring one child under the age of six months. Clients must be 18 years of age or older, have a history of substance abuse and be either currently pregnant or a parenting mother.
More information and a pre-screen assessment can be found by dialing (606) 475-0200.
The program is open to anyone in counties served by Pathways: Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan.
Pathways is also offering the following programs for women:
• Journey House: Eight-bed transitional addiction treatment facility available for women 18 years or older. It is located in Greenup and open to any women in the 10 county service area. Call (606) 326-2873 for more information.
• In Bloom: A cognitive behavioral therapy program for expecting mothers or mothers with a child under the age of two who are experiencing anxiety, depression, PTSD or addiction. The program offers in-home therapy, peer groups, case management and other services. It’s offered in all 10 counties. Please call the main number at 1-800-562-8909 for more information.
• Opportunities for Women: A case management program offered in Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties that addresses issues keeping women from holding down a job, getting an education and other issues preventing them from becoming self-sufficient. The program can assess and refer for resources to get help with addiction, domestic violence, co-dependency, sexual abuse and other issues. Call (606) 326-2875 for more information.
• KY-Moms MATR Prevention: Another program designed for mothers with at-risk pregnancies in order to get them in touch with resources and education to reduce harm to their fetus from smoking, alcohol or drugs. Call 1-800-562-8909 for more information.
• KY-Moms MATR Treatment: This program focuses on helping the mother during and 60 days after their pregnancy to “foster a happier, healthier pregnancy and baby.” It’s available in all 10 counties. Please call (606) 326-2875 for more information.
• Women's Services: Therapy services for women experiencing metal health, addiction and eating disorders or have undergone sexual, physical and/or emotional violence. More information can be found at (606) 326-2875. It’s available in all 10 counties.
• Rape Crisis Services: Victim advocates and trauma specialists focusing on rape victim support and education to prevent rape. Help victims navigate through the legal system by accompanying them when meeting with attorneys, police and the like, as well as help them cope with the mental health problems that could arise from the trauma. The service is available in all 10 counties. More information can be found at (606) 326-2875.
