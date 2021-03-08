The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Johnathan A. Gillespie, 21, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a warrant from the U.S. military charging him with going AWOL.
• Steven R. Buch, 37, of Marion, Virginia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Joshua D. Boggs, 37, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a simple meth possession charge.
• Alley D. Lyons, 22, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Donna Sue Wireman, 41, of Leburn, was booked Friday on charges of first offense meth trafficking, first-degree trafficking in an unspecified drug (first offense), two counts of third-degree drug trafficking (first offense), first-offense trafficking in legend drugs, first-offense possession of prescription drugs in an improper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather Cline, 32, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Joel Peterson, 32, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of harassing communications, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree fleeing.
• Bobby J. May, 57, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense weed trafficking, first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffery Clark, 56, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense weed trafficking, second-offense simple position of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic violations.
• Tony Ray Endicott, 55, of West Van Lear, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession, violating an EPO and fourth-degree assault.
• Heather Holcomb, 46, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs, first-degree promotion contraband and evidence tampering.
• Lara Davis-Giacomoni, 37, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
• Justin Fitzpatrick, 30, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a charge of violating an out-of-state EPO.
• John R. Sparks, 57, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Richard Norman, 55, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a second-degree trespassing charge.
Carter County Detention Center
• Jessica L. Manning, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.
• Larry D. Duncan, 21, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a first-degree assault indictment.
• Chad Dunn, 40, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a non-payment of court costs, fees or fines charge.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Justin L. Stanley, 39, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Phillip J. Swords, 49, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant and a first-offense DUI.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Henry Williams Jr., 38, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a cold check charge and a bench warrant.
• Perry W. Howard, 40, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of contempt of court and fourth-degree assault.
• Alicia Edwards, 38, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and six traffic violations.
• Elizabeth McKinney, 48, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense meth trafficking (two counts), first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense weed trafficking, conspiracy to commit third-degree drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree being a persistent felony offender.
• Justin Jones, 28, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and public intoxication.
• Vernon Hicks, 38, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a second-degree unlawful imprisonment charge.
• Bobby Carter, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a bench warrant.
• Johnny Wright, 35, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge, a bench warrant, a first-offense DUI and three traffic violations.
• Eric Audet, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday fugitive warrant.
