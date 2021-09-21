Weekend bookings continued at an average rate compared to recent weeks. Common charges are failure to appear, drug charges and contempt of court.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Chris Reed, 30, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• James H. Castle, 71, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Rebecca D. Adkins, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Staci L. Stein, 35, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on failure to appear.
• Amber E. Lemaster, 22, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operators/moped license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
• Chadwick A. Justice, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Felicia Y. Elliott, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Jonathan B. Maynard, 38, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and no registration plates.
• Terry Sullivan, 56, of Rush, was booked Saturday on third-degree criminal trespassing, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Andrea F. Heaberlan, 42, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Charles E. Stafford, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Christopher M. Young, 43, of Ironton, was lodged Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Demetrius D. Swopes, 28, of Valdosta, Georgia, was jailed Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of controlled substance.
• Michael L. Wheeler, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Michael P. Godbey, 44, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on third-offense driving DUI suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, no registration receipts, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.
Big Sandy Regional
• Samantha M. Hodge, 35, of Nippa, was booked Friday on two counts each of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Hodge is charged with single counts of first-degree bail jumping, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000, resisting arrest, failure to appear and all terrain vehicle violations.
• Shawn Howes, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree assault.
• Morgan P. Shaw, 37, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500, failure to appear, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession and failure to wear seat belt.
• Kenneth O. Pack, 62, of Louisa, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Amber Ball, 33, of Louisa, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• Derrick T. Hammond, 37, of Hager Hill, was jailed Saturday on first-degree assault, buy or posses drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI-aggravated circumstances and contempt of court.
• Angela M. Perkins, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of trafficking in marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Heather N. McKinney, 34, of Royalton, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Audie J. Banks, 37, of Campton, was booked Saturday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $500 but under $1,000 and failure to appear.
• Luther Watts, Jr., 23, of Paintsville, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Adam D. Conley, 45, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
• Delmar Wilson, 64, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Derrick L. Haggans, 31, of Flat Fork, was lodged Sunday on loitering, possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Garfield Spence, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Bert B. Bentley, 55, of Pikeville, was jailed Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
Carter County
• Willie R. Dehart, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Kenneth R. Wages, 39, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
Greenup County
• James C. White, 36, of Paducah, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Jacolby L. Scott, 39, of Paducah, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Tyrin D. Ramage Dunbar, 22, of Paducah, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.
• Wesley A. Reynolds, 36, of Metropolis, Illinois, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Charles M. Milam, 35, of Paducah, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Justin R. Royster, 34, of South Shore, was lodged Saturday on first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Henry P. Brown, 42, of Portsmouth, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance.
• Gregory D. Hall, 30, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua J. Young, 30, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear and a probation violation.
