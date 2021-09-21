Weekend bookings continued at an average rate compared to recent weeks. Common charges are failure to appear, drug charges and contempt of court. 

Boyd County Detention Center

• Chris Reed, 30, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a judge hold.

• James H. Castle, 71, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a judge hold.

• Rebecca D. Adkins, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

• Staci L. Stein, 35, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on failure to appear. 

• Amber E. Lemaster, 22, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operators/moped license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

• Chadwick A. Justice, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Felicia Y. Elliott, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear and contempt of court.

• Jonathan B. Maynard, 38, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and no registration plates.

• Terry Sullivan, 56, of Rush, was booked Saturday on third-degree criminal trespassing, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Andrea F. Heaberlan, 42, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.

• Charles E. Stafford, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

• Christopher M. Young, 43, of Ironton, was lodged Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing.

• Demetrius D. Swopes, 28, of Valdosta, Georgia, was jailed Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of controlled substance.

• Michael L. Wheeler, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

• Michael P. Godbey, 44, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on third-offense driving DUI suspended license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, no registration receipts, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.

 

Big Sandy Regional

• Samantha M. Hodge, 35, of Nippa, was booked Friday on two counts each of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Hodge is charged with single counts of first-degree bail jumping, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000, resisting arrest, failure to appear and all terrain vehicle violations.

• Shawn Howes, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree assault.

• Morgan P. Shaw, 37, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500, failure to appear, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession and failure to wear seat belt.

• Kenneth O. Pack, 62, of Louisa, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.

• Amber Ball, 33, of Louisa, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.

• Derrick T. Hammond, 37, of Hager Hill, was jailed Saturday on first-degree assault, buy or posses drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI-aggravated circumstances and contempt of court.

• Angela M. Perkins, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of trafficking in marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

• Heather N. McKinney, 34, of Royalton, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

• Audie J. Banks, 37, of Campton, was booked Saturday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property over $500 but under $1,000 and failure to appear.

• Luther Watts, Jr., 23, of Paintsville, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.

• Adam D. Conley, 45, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant for court.

• Delmar Wilson, 64, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on a fugitive from another state warrant.

• Derrick L. Haggans, 31, of Flat Fork, was lodged Sunday on loitering, possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

• Garfield Spence, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

• Bert B. Bentley, 55, of Pikeville, was jailed Sunday on a bench warrant for court.

 

Carter County

• Willie R. Dehart, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

• Kenneth R. Wages, 39, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on a parole violation warrant.

 

Greenup County

• James C. White, 36, of Paducah, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

• Jacolby L. Scott, 39, of Paducah, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.

• Tyrin D. Ramage Dunbar, 22, of Paducah, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.

• Wesley A. Reynolds, 36, of Metropolis, Illinois, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.

• Charles M. Milam, 35, of Paducah, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Justin R. Royster, 34, of South Shore, was lodged Saturday on first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Henry P. Brown, 42, of Portsmouth, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance.

• Gregory D. Hall, 30, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.

• Joshua J. Young, 30, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear and a probation violation.

 

(606) 326-2652 |

eporter@dailyindependent.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you