GRAYSON The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired some creativity on the part of many art galleries, and the Grayson Gallery and Art Center is no different.
“The Grayson Gallery has been presenting virtual art shows on Facebook since March, due to the restrictions imposed during the COVID 19 crisis,” Director Dan Click said. The August show, themed “How Does Your Garden Grow?” was inspired by plans to hose a real-time garden tour in the area.
“It was obvious to nearly anyone who was out and about, the local landscaping, flower and vegetable gardens and more, perhaps a result of extra time at home, needed to be shared,” Click said. Instead of real-time, Click asked for photographs of gardens and yards, and received nearly 50 photographs from more than a dozen gardeners.
The next event is one step closer to the original F!nal Fr!day art walks.
Artists are asked to physically drop off their pieces from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 or Sept. 14 at the gallery at 301 E. Third St. There is no entry fee and works may be any subject or medium; up to three pieces of art per artists will be accepted.
Once the pieces are set up for display, Click said, a video recording will be made and shared on Facebook and other social media, to be released after 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
Awards, including People’s Choice, the Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award, will be presented, each worth $50.
“Several stations will be set up in the gallery's main space to receive art and complete paperwork, all while maintaining social distancing and all current guidelines,” Click said.
Social distancing has led to the gallery developing its chops in technology. For instance, as a participant in What's Next EKY, the gallery has participated in Zoom calls.
The gallery also was one of the nonprofits in Grayson that received an unrestricted grant award of $1,000.00 by the Humana COVID-19 Relief Fund of Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc. “This timely funding will be put to good use as the gallery adapts to new and different ways of sharing arts and programs,” Click said. “Plans are underway to purchase audio-visual equipment to enable more live streaming as well as pre-recorded art shows and music events to share with the public.”
In addition, art classes have resumed at the GGAC by artist/educator Valeriw Everman. Private lessons are available for youth for a small fee on varying dates and times. To learn more about classes and lessons, contact Everman on her Facebook.
Musician Don Rigsby will begin offering music lessons and may be contacted directly to register for classes at (606) 776-5894 or look for him on Facebook.
—<>—
The gallery received an exhibit particular to Grayson recently.
Pam and Francis Nash of Grayson delivered an Eastern Kentucky Railway display to the gallery. The model, constructed by the late Tom Gemeinhart of Carter County, includes the former Grayson Depot, photographs of the location as it was in the past (it occupied the area where the Grayson Gallery is located) as well as found tools and a board from the original construction.
—<>—
The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. he Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year. Volunteers are encouraged to contact the gallery to donate their time manning the space when possible. Contact Dan Click, director, for information: graysongallery@gmail.com.
(606) 326-2661 |
For more information about the Grayson Gallery and Art Center, at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson, visit the gallery's Facebook page.