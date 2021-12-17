SUMMIT Lewis Family Care conducted a toy drive this week to help families affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky, and the result was outstanding.
“These families, with only two weeks before Christmas, have had their homes wiped away and their lives turned upside down,” read a Facebook post on the Lewis Family Care, Inc., page.
All donations were to be in by Friday — whether in monetary form or in terms of actual toys. Lewis Family Care dropped in the first $5,000. By Thursday afternoon, the lobby was full of items to be transported to western Kentucky.
Lewis Family Care is at 6628 U.S. 60.