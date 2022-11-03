CATLETTSBURG A deal for an Ashland man police said was caught sexually assaulting children was delayed Thursday due to a paperwork issue.
David K. Whitt, 37, was set to plead guilty to charges relating a May 8 incident in which police said he was caught by a witness molesting a child, then fled the scene after stating he “had been fighting with this for years.”
On Thursday, public defender Brian Hewlett said the agreement alluded to the week prior is still a go, but the paperwork didn’t make it to Judge John Vincent’s office in time.
Apparently there were some corrections to the paperwork. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office came on Wednesday to the public defenders’ office while Hewlett was visiting clients in the jail.
By the time he got out of there, he wasn’t able to discuss with his client and send it over to the judge.
Vincent reset the deal for Nov. 10.