CATLETTSBURG A Flatwoods man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Boyd County in August 2020 could be taking a plea deal before year's end.
Anthony Niece, 50, is facing charges of promotion of a child in a sexual performance less than 16 years of age and second-degree sodomy.
On Thursday, public defender Brian Hewlett requested a guilty plea hearing be set for Dec. 29.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent agreed to it, stating he wanted time to review the plea before accepting it.
Niece is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center — he faces possession of child sexual abuse images charges in that county.