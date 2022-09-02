CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of viewing and uploading child sexual abuse material appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Trevor Z. Smith, 21, of Ashland, was indicted Feb. 23 by a Boyd County grand jury on 15 counts of possession or viewing of child pornography depicting a minor less than 12 years of age and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Smith was scheduled on Friday’s docket for a pretrial conference where his attorney informed the judge that Smith had received an offer from the Commonwealth.
Smith’s attorney requested more time to review the deal and negotiate offers with prosecutors before Smith entered a guilty plea.
Smith was arrested Feb. 15 after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force traced child sexual abuse materials back to Smith’s residence in the 1300 block of Winchester Avenue, according to court documents.
Smith is held at Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He faces five to 10 years in prison for each possession charge and between one and five years on the distribution count if convicted.