GRAYSON Two outstanding co-defendants in connection with the murder of 25-year-old John Waggoner continued negotiations Monday in Carter County Circuit Court.
Waggoner died of a stab wound Dec. 11, 2020, later determined to have been by an orchestrated ambush.
Roger Ratcliff, 72, and Joseph Ratcliff, Jr., 31, both of Grayson, are the last remaining defendants yet to be convicted of their roles in Waggoner’s death.
With Roger’s plea dependent upon the actions of his son’s, Joseph’s attorney Michael “Frenchie” Curtis, said great ground had been gained Monday but further discussions are required prior to a plea agreement.
“We are discussing. We’re not quite there but we’re close,” Curtis told Carter County Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips.
Curtis said the deal still needed to be discussed with the victim’s family first for their approval.
With a trial date looming, Phillips said she would re-docket the matter for May 1, but if an agreement wasn’t reached by that date, council is instructed to “gear up for trial.”
The three other defendants implicated in Waggoner’s death have already been sentenced for their involvement.
Once charged with complicity to commit murder, which carries a punishment of life imprisonment, Brenda K. Clevenger, 63, of Grayson, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of complicity to commit manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison for orchestrating rides for the men that attacked Waggoner at her home.
Jacob M. Ruth, 44, of Grayson also pleaded guilty to an amended charge of complicity to commit manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in accordance with a plea negotiation.
According to court documents, Ruth harbored ill will toward Waggoner over an alleged stolen jacket — for which he told a third party Waggoner would “get what he deserved.”
William Smith, 45, a close friend of Ruth’s, was also present on the night of Waggoner’s death and is believed to have been in the trio of men who physically attacked the victim upon his entry of the home.
Smith also struck a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree wanton endangerment and received one year behind bars.
As stated, Roger and Joseph are the only remaining defendants.
According to statements given by others implicated in the murder, it was Joseph who wielded the knife.
Per court documents, Joseph told a third party he planned to “rob and possibly kill” Waggoner.
Joseph also is alleged to have sent threatening messages about Waggoner’s family and didn’t deny them when confronted by investigators.
Joseph’s father, Roger, was spotted at the scene by a witness that innocently drove Waggoner to the residence of Clevenger’s under the impression that they were to exchange money.
Reportedly, Roger struck the witness’s car with a walking stick and a dog leash and told them, “you’re not leaving.”
Investigators believe Roger’s motive lies in his belief that Waggoner was responsible for his son’s drug addiction.
Evidence collected so far could not tie Roger inside the home or that he was directly involved in Waggoner’s stabbing.
Judge Phillips has repeatedly said that Roger’s position is entirely dependent upon his son’s.
Both Ratcliffs are scheduled to appear May 1 with a scheduled trial set to begin in June.