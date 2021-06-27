CATLETTSBURG A man who rejected a plea deal last year in connection with 2019 case in which he's accused of breaking a 7-month-old baby's leg and ribs is expected to enter a guilty a plea this Friday.
Christopher M. Walters, 32, of Ashland, is expected to enter a guilty plea before Judge George Davis.
Public Defender Rhese McKenzie and Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn told Davis Friday that an agreement may have finally been reached in the case.
Walters and his fiancee, Larissa Ortega, 26, were charged in 2019 after the child was presented at King's Daughter Medical Center, according to court records.
Walters is accused of holding the baby by his leg and pushing his stomach, causing him to scream, records show. When detectives searched the couple's home, they found little food, freezer-burnt meat dating back to 2015, urine in the child's playpen, as well as a soiled diaper and cigarette butts, records show.
