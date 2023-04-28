CATLETTSBURG A man supposedly implicated in a multi-state marijuana enterprise has a plea deal on the horizon.
Alan Bennallack, 73, is accused of storing $150,000 worth of pot at his home on Gallaher Drive in Ashland.
The marijuana was allegedly shipped from California by Bennallack’s son, Anthony S. Bennallack, 51.
A detective from a narcotics unit performed surveillance on the home before paying a visit — where Alan not only turned over a couple pounds of the stuff, but led them to a treasure trove of several totes of weed (over 63 pounds) in an attic space above a garage.
The younger Bennallack struck a deal after being extradited to Kentucky and was convicted of trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana in exchange for five years in prison on April 10.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Gary Conn said Alan, who is currently out on bond, had an offer in the works and will appear in court on May 19.
Alan has no apparent criminal history.