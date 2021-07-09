CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of multiple counts of child pornography and clandestinely filming a male urinating in a bathroom stall is expected to plead guilty to various charges on Aug. 13.
Craig B. Alexander, 25, is under indictment in three separate cases charging him with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as one count of video voyeurism.
Alexander was set to plead guilty Friday, but his attorney, Michael Curtis, told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis that there was a “difference of opinion” between him and the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
“We’re trying to get to a resolution, but we need to review photos in this case next week at the Ashland Police Department,” Curtis said.
Curtis noted that he and top prosecutor Rhonda Copley have not reviewed evidence in the case in two years.
After a bit of schedule-wrangling, Davis set the hearing for August.
Alexander was nabbed in November 2018 following an APD investigation into images he allegedly uploaded to Tumblr. Officers seized his electronics, ultimately uncovering 100 images and videos depicting child pornography and the video of the urination, according to court records.
