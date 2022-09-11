ASHLAND According to attorneys, mediation should be under way in the case of a woman accused in June 2021 of sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated man.
Defense Attorney Sebastian Joy told Boyd County Judge George Davis that the case was supposed to go to mediation, but a representative from the Cabinet of Health and Family Services failed to show.
Christy Delaney, 47, of Ashland, was charged last year on a second-degree sodomy charge after police said surveillance footage showed her performing oral sex on a man diagnosed with an intellectual disorder.
Davis set a pretrial hearing for Oct. 14, to give time for the mediation.