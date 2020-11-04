ASHLAND While Tom Petty once claimed that the waiting is the hardest part, for write-in Ashland City Commission Candidate Bernice Henry, it isn’t so bad.
On Tuesday evening, the Boyd County Clerk’s Office shared unofficial results from the polls, early voting and mail-in ballots showing candidates Josh Blanton, Amanda Clark, Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs making the cut for their seats, beating out a seven-person scrum for the four-spot legislative body.
Absent from that tally was Bernice Henry, who currently sits on the commission after being appointed when Commissioner Pat Steen stepped down earlier year this amid a controversy surrounding a racist Facebook post.
After sitting on the commission, Henry said she decided to run as a write-in candidate — the decision was made after the primary in June.
“I came in late to this, but it was a decision I came to with the advice from my family and friends,” Henry said. “I believe when God opens a door like He did here, you have to step through it with faith.”
Going into the race, Henry said she knew running as a write-in was an uphill battle, but what she didn’t account for is not having unofficial tallies right away.
Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell said election officials worked until midnight Tuesday counting write-in ballots in the commission race and several school board races in Boyd County. On Wednesday morning, Campbell said that there were 3,000-plus in terms of write-in votes that needed to be counted.
“We just picked up more ballots from the post office this morning, so there could be more,” Campbell said.
Unlike candidates listed on the ballot — which can be scanned and counted quickly thanks to the use of vote-counting machines — write-ins need to be looked at by hand. Each write-in candidate needs to be checked to see if they are qualified — meaning, he or she registered as a write-in candidate — in order for the vote to be counted, Campbell said.
That’s to exclude votes for Mickey Mouse and the like, Campbell said.
Issues such as misspelled candidate names have been getting leniency, Campbell noted.
Unoffical results are expected by Friday for write-in candidates, the clerk said. If Tuesday’s results hold true, Henry will need at least 3,367 votes to crack into the top four.
Henry said she is pleased with what she’s seen so far, in terms of support she’s gotten from the community. She remains optimistic, but isn’t giving any victory speeches any time soon.
“We just have to hurry up and wait,” Henry said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I haven’t given up. But we’re still waiting to see who the President is, so this entire year, this election is a test for democracy.”
Added Henry: “I don’t mind waiting on this. Maybe age has something to do with it — after a while, you learn things don’t happen overnight.”
When asked if she caught the politics bug and might run for office in the future should she not retain her seat on the commission, Henry said two years is a long time to be thinking about that.
“This is a journey I’ve enjoyed and I still serve on committees in the city that I volunteer for,” Henry said. “I’d have to see what happens then. But right now, I’m just focusing on this election.”
If elected to the Ashland City Commission, Henry would be the first African American woman elected to that board. When she was appointed to the commission over the summer, she was the first African American woman to hold that position.
