MOREHEAD As far as the Little Company Theatre is concerned, the show must go on.
The theater group, an extension of Morehead State University’s theater department, will present “Treasure Island” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-7 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15, with outdoor locations yet to be announced, director Octavia Biggs said.
“We want to provide our audiences with the most exciting theatrical experiences we can without compromising their safety,” Biggs said. “We intend to offer online or outdoor performances this fall that will allow us to accommodate a larger audience while maintaining the social distancing necessary for our common health. Each night, our cast, crew and audience members will wear masks and have their temperatures taken upon arrival at the outdoor venue. We are playing with creative blocking (movement on stage) to maintain social distancing between actors.”
The show, based on the book “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson, is about the adventures of Jim Hawkins and his search for the buried treasure of an evil pirate. The script was adapted from the novel by Vivian Snipes, artistic director for Lexington Children’s Theatre.
The Little Company is a touring company that’s part of the MSU Theatre Department, Biggs said.
“We produce a mainstage show in the fall,” she said. “Then we condense the show to 55 minutes to take out on the road in the spring. We perform in middle and high schools in all the surrounding counties of Kentucky. We take the show and a drama workshop in the classrooms.”
Biggs has worked with Lexington Children’s Theater to expand into Rowan County with Shooting Starts Youtheatre. She also is a lecturer of MSU’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance and director for The Little Company, where she prepares college students to perform touring productions and teach drama workshops in middle and high schools across the state. Most recently, she has been awarded financial funding by The Kennedy Center to further her development of a special needs drama program.
For tickets to “Treasure Island,” which are $11 for adults and $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, call (606) 783-2170 or email mtdboxoffice@moreheadstate.edu. Along with tickets, audence members will receive a “treasure box” of goodies.” MSU students will be admitted free. Tickets will grant access to a recorded or streamed performance online.