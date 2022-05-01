CATLETTSBURG Music lovers from states away turned out on Sunday for The Guitar Show at the Boyd County Community Center. Acoustic, electric, and steel guitar fans — just to name a few styles of instruments — were able to browse through both vintage and new guitars and swap stories about their favorite instrument.
Guitar cases and covers were laid on tables, stools and every other flat service as family heirloom instruments and pawn shop “finds” alike were shown off to friends and strangers who quickly became friends over the love of America’s favorite stringed instrument.
“This is our seventh show in seven years,” event planner Jeff Preston said. Preston said the event had been held twice in one year, and one year they had been forced to skip the event, but now fans of the show can expect to see it the first Sunday in May every year. The type of show had been popular in Columbus and Cincinnati for quite some time, Preston said, but Kentucky deserved its own show. A similar event had been attempted over a decade ago by other people, Preston said, and it did well but was held at a much smaller venue than the Boyd County Community Center.
When Preston and Jeff Ware (and Tal Callihan as well) got involved, they decided that the show deserved a much larger venue that could accommodate all of the people they knew would love to attend and share their love of guitars in all their different iterations. The first show Preston was involved in was at the KYOVA Mall.
“That first show 47 guitar dealers showed up,” he said. “And that is great for this area.
“There are acoustic guitars, electric guitars, and what they call ‘boutique’ or custom-built guitars all right here,” he said. “Clifton Guitar Works is right up front, and Cliff Spruill builds them. He’s got guitars all over the world.”
Spruill had a write-up in Vintage Guitar magazine a few years ago, Preston said, and everyone attending the event appreciates his craftsmanship.
“Mark Goodman builds all left-handed guitars,” he said, and added that many left-handed people in the past would “flip” the guitar, and play essentially upside down.
“We’ve got guys from all over the place,” Preston said of the crowd. “They’ve come from Middletown, Ohio, from Tennessee, Indiana, New York, and there is at least one person here from Montana. And the dealers come from all over, bringing guitars, sound systems, and amps. You name it, and it’s here. There is a lot of wheelin’ and dealin’ going on here.
“Of course, the guitar market is up,” Preston added. He estimates the price of guitars and related sound equipment is up about 20-30% over just eight years ago. But the rise in price has little to do with inflation, but more to do with the guitars themselves.
“And I think that is because more people are realizing that if you invest in a $3,500 Les Paul it is probably better than a $3,500 investment in stocks,” Preston said. “And the $3,500 you invested in that Les Paul is probably worth $4,500 or $5,000.
“Another great thing about this show is that the same dealers come back every year,” he continued. “I would say at least 75 or 80% of them have been returning for the past eight years.”
The people who attend the show also return, he said, both to buy and to sell.
“Some walk in without guitars, and leave with them,” he said. “And then there are others who show up with a guitar and sell it before they leave. There are also professional buyers who attend the show every year, because they need the inventory that is harder to come by now.”
Preston said, simply put, it’s a good time.
“But overall, it’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “And we are all enjoying something we are passionate about, and It’s something we love.”
