ASHLAND No matter how old we get, people love toys.
That’s the idea behind the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center’s exhibit titled “Plaything: A History of Toys.”
“The goal of ‘Plaything: A History of Toys’ is to transport visitors back to their childhood. Visitors will learn about the history of toys from ancient times to the modern era,” Heather Whitman, curator and registrar, said. Subjects include dolls, plush toys and board games, and dolls include Captain Kangaroo, Howdy Doody, Barbie, Cabbage Patch and Furby.
History
Toy history is interesting, even though much isn’t known about it,including what the first toy was and when they appeared.
“What is clear is that toys of some sort have been around as long as people have,” Whitman said. “The first toys were likely found natural objects such as rocks and sticks. The first created toys were balls or marbles. The doll is one of the oldest toys, although dolls in ancient times were sometimes used in religious ceremonies and were not intended as playthings.”
Of course, children had little time to play with toys before the 20th century, as parents needed their help with chores or the family business. But when there was play time, children in the ancient world played with balls, marbles, tops and dolls.
Time to play
“Little changed in toy history until the 1800s and the industrial revolution,” Whitman said. “This was a period of important technological advancements in all areas of life, including toy production. For the first time, toys were being mass produced and advertised to children. Prior to this rise in factory produced toys, most toys were hand made and passed down in the family.”
She said toys were costly to make until mass production came along, and enabled more families to buy toys at cheaper prices.
Mechanical toys, which appeared in the 1880s in the form of toy trains, opened the door to the evolution of toys because of technology.
“Although the first plastics would appear in the 1800s, it wasn’t until the 20th century that the idea of plastic toys really took off,” Whitman said. “Although the toy industry took a hit during World War II, it came back with a bang when Fisher Price became the first company to make their entire catalogue out of plastic. This was such a success that more companies followed.”
Barbie was introduced in 1959, setting the standard for “fashion dolls.” Two years later, GI Joe arrived.
Marketing bonanza
Television, which soared in popularity in the 1950s, became a new way of marketing toys to children and their parents.
“The rise of TV shows and film franchises also gave birth to a new type of toys: licensed,” Whitman said. “Children could now own toys based off their favorite TV or film character, and this form of marketing continued to rise during the 1960s.
“The 1970s brought the release of the first home computers and the iconic Atari 2600 console in 1977. Other gaming systems such as Nintendo, soon followed and remain leaders in the industry today. Home gaming consoles flourished in the 1980s. In the 1980s, robots were common on the market including robot themed toys such as Transformers and robotic toys such as Teddy Ruxpin,” Whitman said.
Technology continued to influence toy design, with the Furby in 1998.
“However, some of the most popular toys were also some of the seemingly simplest,” Whitman said. “The Super Soaker was the top selling toy in the world in 1992 and remains a common toy purchase. In the early 2000s, Silly Bandz and Fidget Spinners were simple non-electronic toys that became wildly popular.”
“Plaything: A History of Toys” can be seen on the mezzanine through September.