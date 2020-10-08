PureCycle Technologies’ arrival to southeastern Ohio is nearing.
The company announced Thursday it has completed the bond financing required to build its first plant, which will be located in Haverhill. The bond raise entailed $250 million.
With financing complete, PureCycle’s long-term growth strategy — accelerated plant builds, capacity and expansion in the county — is expedited.
PureCycle is capable of meeting heightened demand for a sustainable solution to recycled polypropylene (PP) plastics around the world, according to the company’s press release.
“The need of a solution for PP waste has been and continues to be a driving force for PureCycle,” said Mike Otworth, PureCycle’s CEO. “It is even more relevant during our current health crisis that a global solution be the focus to close the loop on making polypropylene a recyclable, valued material instead of letting it wash up on our shores.”
PureCycle successfully transformed discarded carpet into clear, odorless, ultra-pure recycled polypropylene (UPRP) in 2019, an innovative operation that signaled the completion of the project’s first phase.
PureCycle’s first plant will produce more than 105 millions pounds of virgin-like PP per year, according to the press release. It will be used in consumer goods packaging, home furnishings and other applications that have limited options for recycled PP today.
The company is also working toward submitting for a letter of non-object from the Food and Drug Administration for its UPRP to be used in food grade applications, stated the release.
The bond sale has been well-received by a wide range of institutional investors, according to Timothy Hoover, the managing director of Piper Sandler & Co.
PureCycle’s plant will be on a portion of the old Dow Chemical site.
A portfolio company of Innventure, PureCycle Technologies licenses its technology from Procter & Gamble. Visit purecycletech.com for more information.