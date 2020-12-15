ASHLAND The demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations is exceeding collections, according to a King’s Daughters press release. Donations are desperately needed to help those battling the virus.
“If you’re a survivor having fought off COVID-19, you are the heroes we need. The plasma in your blood can literally save lives. Please consider donating today," said KDMC Chief Medical Officer and Hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D.
The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood and blood products to King’s Daughters, is now accepting Convalescent Plasma Donations (CPD) by appointment. Donations take place on board KBC’s mobile donation unit, which visits Ashland based on demand.
To donate:
• Visit kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation and complete the CPD information form.
• Once you’ve submitted your form, a KBC nurse will contact you with follow-up questions, at which time your donation appointment will be scheduled. The plasma donation itself takes less than an hour.
Documentation of a positive COVID-19 test, or COVID-19 antibodies, is required. Individuals may donate 14 days after symptoms have subsided.
KBC was the first community blood center to collect plasma from a recovered COVID‐19 patient after the FDA approved the experimental treatment for critically ill patients on March 26.
Contact KBC at (859) 276-2534 for more information on convalescent plasma donation.