GREENUP While spring briefly makes an appearance in the afternoons and evenings, the growing season has already started.
The clock is ticking for those who wish to harvest fresh vegetables later in the year or simply enjoy flowers and other decorative greenery.
Kenny Imel, of Imel’s Greenhouse, has some advice for amateur and seasoned growers alike. Imel’s Greenhouse carries a wide variety of plants, and customers also get to benefit from the decades of experience Imel has gathered.
Growing can be a trial-and-error process, and Imel said he has had his fair share of successes and failures, just like everyone else. But experience in both is valuable, and amateur or first-time growers especially can benefit from advice that is just a question away.
Imel’s Greenhouse carries vegetable plants, bedding, seeds, ornamental nursery stock, hanging baskets, perennials, annuals and a host of other things that people might need. But as is the case with so many other businesses, the effects of COVID-19 have been far-reaching.
“This year has been a little bit of a problem because of the pandemic,” Imel said. “There were things that didn’t get planted during the pandemic, and it’s catching up with us. We are seeing some shortages.” Imel said it is getting better, but returning to pre-pandemic supply and demand is going to take some time, perhaps four or five years to completely return to where it was before.
“The nursery industry is an industry that takes time, anyway, and the changes don’t happen overnight,” he said. “With annuals you can sow seeds or take cuttings, and it comes back quicker. But nursery stock is different, because you have several years invested in order to get what you need. And there are some shortages in annuals, too, because there could have been things like crop failure. Right now we are also seeing some problems with beans and corn. There are some varieties that, once they are gone, we won’t see again until next season.” Imel said it is reasonable to expect to see those varieties return next year as long as growers were able to maintain seed stock.
“We have got to the point where there are just a few large players,” Imel said of seed suppliers. “They do a good job, but sometimes they don’t do the job a smaller grower would do to make certain they have a good crop to get paid.”
Larger companies are more diversified, Imel said, so if one aspect of their business does poorly they are still able to survive overall. “But if that would happen to you or I, it would be devastating,” he said.
Imel said in the case of seeds, they are currently available; but he highly recommends if growers want certain seeds they should buy them now so they won’t be forced to wait until next year.
“You just need to call or shop, whether with me or other places, to check on the availability of the varieties you want,” Imel said. He said as of the first of April, seed potatoes they had right then were all that was going to be available this year. And there is a possibility that will be the case with onion sets as well. Shortages, he said, were universal across the board.
“You are going to see a raise in prices, too,” Imel said. “That is all part of the supply and demand, and the difficulties in the shipping and trucking industries. “Freight is a big factor.”
Imel’s grows a lot of what they sell, but also brings in some items that he doesn’t personally grow. “We just got in a load of shrubbery. The whole truck was filled except for about 6 feet at the front, and it was about $8,000 shipping. When you add that to the $40K for the load, then suddenly there is a $50K investment.” Again, Imel said, that dynamic is universal.
“But it isn’t all a ‘doom and gloom’ picture,” he said. “We’re going through a tough time in the whole world, and not just the United States. So we just have to all work together and work through it. We have been through this kind of thing before, though maybe not to this extreme. It might take a few years, but it will level out and we’ll get back where we need to be again. It will happen as long as we keep working at it.”
And Imel’s is ready to help however they can, Kenny Imel said. Whether it is flowers, vegetables or shrubs, they can help; and they start the process by working with the customer to determine what that customer wants to do and where they want to do it. Imel gave an example using a customer’s interest in flowers.
“First of all, what we try to do is figure out where they are going,” Imel said. “We try to find out things like how much light are the flowers getting, how much water, and what the soil is like where they are going to be planted. The soils is a big thing because a lot of people have clay soil, so they’ll need to kind of bust that up so they can get some drainage. What usually kills trees and flowers is that they either don’t get enough water or they get too much water.”
Imel said the greenhouse tries to make sure plants they sell are as hardy as possible, because once they are planted they are at the mercy of the elements and other factors.
“People have busy lives,” he said. ”And it’s really easy to forget to check water levels and things of that nature.” And when you add in the extreme differences in temperatures that we have experienced this year, Imel said he likes to do a little extra to help the plants he sells survive.
“We want to do everything we can to help people successfully grow,” Imel said. “Yes, we want to sell our plants, but it’s more important for our customers to have good luck with what they plant. If we take care of our customers the way we would want to be taken care of, then that customer is happy. And happy customers want to come back and see us again.”
Imel’s Greenhouse is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, and can be reached through Facebook or by calling (606) 473-1708.
(606) 326-2655 |