RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to give the nod to the Revitalize Russell Committee to start fundraising for a multi-use space at the site of the former Russell Convalescent Home demolished earlier this year.
Presented by Revitalize Russell Committee member Sarah Gabbard — a local business owner in the downtown area — the plan would include four elevated covered spots that could be used for concerts, farmers markets and other events.
Across the street, where a smattering of Christmas trees now stand, a band stand would be erected.
Gabbard said the total cost of the project would be $280,000, which the committee is going to try raise privately.
Mayor Ron Simpson said he would like to have public input on the project and asked for Gabbard to make the blueprints available for inspection at Thursday’s Christmas parade.
Councilman Ryan Biederman, currently on his way out (the term is up Dec. 31), said he’d vote to allow for the committee to start fundraising, but he wanted the next council being sat in January to have some say so on the plan after the public took a gander at it.
City Attorney Tracy Frye, a member of Revitalize Russell, said the plan could probably be tweaked, but it would largely have to remain the same due to the interest of a large donor.
“We have a very generous donor who would be bringing six figures to this project, but they need to take the plan to their board to get the approval,” Frye said.
The Convalescent Home was seized in 2021 through eminent domain, which gives the government the right to take a piece of property for public use so long as the owner is compensated at the market rate for said property.
Crews tore it down last May.