RUSSELL Music will be the big attraction at Railroad Days in Russell, set for June 24 and 25.
Children and family activities, including a circus, will be available on Bellefonte Street, while music acts will set up on Ferry Street.
Country and bluegrass night will be June 24, with Ned Crisp and Bottomline performing at 4 p.m.; Terry Hall performing country at 5 p.m.; the bluegrass band Hammertowne at 7 p.m. and Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends at 8:30 p.m.
Casey Hensley will open the music program at noon on June 25, followed by Jonathan Cox at 1 p.m.; The Sugarbeats at 2 p.m.; Clifton Ross at 3 p.m.; Larry Pancake at 4 p.m.; Shelby Lore at 5 p.m.; Emmy Davis with her full band at 7 p.m.; and Holly Forbes and her full band at 8:30 p.m.