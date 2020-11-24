The Kentucky Department of Education is making plans for accountability testing in the spring and telling school districts to make plans for conducting the tests.
In a world where the global COVID-19 pandemic puts its stamp on every human endeavor, that means getting ready to administer tests under unprecedented conditions of social distancing and mask-wearing, during a year when most schools have had to depend largely on virtual learning.
The KDE is looking at ways to scale back testing because of the pandemic’s academic impact, Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said. The department wants the testing to be as simple as possible without compromising its effectiveness, he said in remarks to the department’s school curriculum, assessment and accountability council.
However, the U.S. Department of Education hs signaled that districts should not expect waivers on the tests, he said.
Much of the planning will revolve around logistics. “We will have to figure out how best to use our facilities to get all our students tested, probably in smaller groups instead of whole classrooms,” said Greenup County assessment coordinator Stacey Spears.
That might involve a window of time longer than the usual one week to administer tests.
Typically students test together by grade in their classrooms, she said. But with social distancing demands it will not be possible to put as many children in each room, which means each testing group would need more rooms.
So, for example, administering a fifth-grade reading test might require five or six rooms, making it necessary to move a fourth-grade test to a different time or day.
The ups and downs of pandemic conditions might also be a factor, according to Boyd County assessment coordinator Janice Marcum.
For instance, the state department might offer more than one testing window, similar to the three options the district has for the ACT, she said.
With multiple window options, if the district cannot give the tests in person during the first scheduled window, it could postpone until the next one, she said.
Some testing will be administered online, but that doesn’t mean students will be allowed to take them from home, Marcum said. “At this point we would expect kids to be in the building and we would need KDE guidance on whether they could take it remotely.”
Administrators are expecting more direction from the state department as testing approaches, she said. “They’ve been very communicative with us and we’ve gotten a lot of guidance from them.”
The company that provides testing materials is looking at ways to modify the tests so they can be completed in shorter times, Spears said. That would minimize the time children were in a room together.
However, Glass said the tests “will look a lot like the assessments that have been given in previous years ... this is not the time to make a radical change.”