“Peace begins when the hungry are fed,” Mother Theresa once said.
The Kitchen in Ashland is expanding, adding a pantry that will help the organization feed those in need in our area.
Executive Director Dr. Desmond Barrett said the new pantry isn’t quite up and running yet but hopes to have it operational by the end of the month. To that end, the Kitchen is having a fundraiser, 25 for 25, in which they encourage anyone able to offer a one-time $25 donation within a 25-day period, to help open the pantry. The goal is to raise $2,500.
“We are expanding,” Barrett said. “When we originally started in 1982, we were doing lunches twice a week. That eventually expanded to five days a week; and then we added a breakfast program five days a week. And eventually we added a dinner program. That is five days a week now as well.
“And now we are expanding again with this pantry, and our goal is to reach 1,000 individuals each month with Senior Boxes,” he added.
Senior Boxes, Barrett said, is a USDA program that provides emergency food for those in need. But Barrett said the need in the community, especially given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, goes beyond this. For the future, he hopes to gather the resources necessary to implement a mobile food bank as well, possibly expanding that into other counties.
Barrett said there are many different possibilities to facilitate the mobile pantry.
“There could be a situation where KDMC or the City of Ashland decides to sell one of their vehicles, and that we take it on. In that sort of situation, we would then turn it into a food truck,” Barrett said. “Basically, you would be putting food (in boxes) in it, then driving to a location and setting up tents and tables and feeding people that way.”
Barrett said that is a plan for the future. He is working on putting that together behind the scenes with the hope of implementing it in the next six months.
“But our focus right now is expanding this pantry,” Barrett said. “What we’ve done is taken a 40-by-11-foot space and sectioned it off inside our dining hall, with the intent of opening it by August. We had initially hoped to open it in July, but unfortunately that didn’t work out.”
Barrett said the ultimate goal — feeding those who are in need — was well worth the challenges.
“It all worked out in the end, and that’s what matters. That is why we are doing the fundraiser, the 25 for 25,” Barrett said.
The Kitchen’s online presence has proven helpful in making it easier for those who have the resources to donate, Barrett said.
“We have already raised $600 through Facebook,” Barrett said.
Those interested in donating can do so electronically or mail P.O. Box 1743, Ashland, KY 41105. Be sure to write “25 for 25” on the memo line, Barrett said.
“And we are making sure those funds are designated for purchasing food and getting the operation up and running,” Barrett said.
According to Barrett, the Kitchen appreciates the support of patrons throughout the community and beyond, regardless of the amount of support those patrons are able to offer.
“If a person is able to be more generous, then we definitely appreciate that,” Barrett said. “And all the donations sent for the pantry will be applied exclusively to the pantry alone.”