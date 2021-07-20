ASHLAND The Ashland City Planning Commission voted in favor of two text amendments during a public hearing on Tuesday.
The first text amendment on the agenda concerned alcohol establishments and sales in Ashland. The amendment was slated in order to bring the city into compliance with state regulations following the county voting in November to go wet.
The text amendment was a result of an audit following the vote and the countywide ordinance that followed.
“We determined that there were some inconsistencies that we needed to address, so what you have in front of you, this item is a text amendment which will bring us into compliance with the state statues regarding alcohol sales in wet counties,” said Chris Pullem, city Community and Economic Development director.
The updated language opens up the possibility for distilling in industrial zones.
Many churchgoers in the area showed up in opposition of the amendment. Two that spoke lived outside of city limits.
Pastors and laymen in the church spoke to the commission about the plausible dangers of alcohol and asked the commission to keep protections in place. Those opposed claimed that a bar would pop up on every corner in the city.
The commission and city planner emphasized that the sales and establishments are still restricted to business and industrial zones. Residential zones in the city limits will not be impacted.
“Is this the progress that moves the needle for Ashland?” posed David Williams, an Ashland resident.
Williams also claimed that Ashland residents did not think the new wet vote would affect them because of the alcohol ordinance that is decades-old in the city.
Charles Wright, of Catlettsburg, came to the podium to speak.
“I don’t understand why the zones, if they was already put in place for protection just because there was a wet vote, why that would supersede the protection … why would that zoning that was put forth by our forefathers to protect this generation we have now, why would that not supersede anything that’s been placed?” he said.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Andrew Wheeler explained that the city is located in the county of Boyd, which is in the state of Kentucky, which has laws and regulations that trickle down to the city level. Not complying with the state regulations for wet counties could open the city up to the possibility of a lawsuit.
“The one pledge that they always made since 35 years ago, when these ordinances were drawn, was ‘we’ll never have bars in Ashland, we’ll never have bars in Ashland,’ and everybody in here knows it. It’s what they said. So much for the great past,” said Mark Maynard, an Ashland resident.
Wheeler explained the dry county was “a different situation” and “you can’t really equate the situations one to the other.”
Maynard asked the committee if there were any protections or anything that could be done to keep the ordinances.
“There’s plenty of things you can do things about. I’m not trying to insinuate that you missed the boat with your arguments, but these were all very, very good considerations that could have been taken in during the wet/dry vote,” Wheeler said.
“At this point, what the city is trying to do is get in line with the overarching mandates, and the overarching regulations,” said Wheeler.
After lengthy objections from the church people in attendance, the counsel voted 4-1 in favor of the recommendation.
The next item was a text amendment that would change the conditional use ordinance concerning adult use permissible distance from 500 feet to 300 feet.
Garrett Carroll spoke in favor of the change, but urged further change to the ordinance. He began by presenting images of the zones with both 300 and 500 feet as the regulation, and urged the committee to consider 100 feet instead.
“There’s not much real estate,” said Carroll about the 300- and 500-feet regulations.
Carroll brought up five businesses that offer cosmetic tattoos that are able to operate within the restricted areas of both the current 500-feet and the proposed 300-feet ordinances.
“We just want to be judged fairly,” said Carroll. “Cosmetic tattooing is tattooing; cosmetic tattooing is to improve an appearance and they apply ink under the skin just like I do. Their tattoo license is exactly the same license as mine.
“It almost feels discriminatory,” said Carroll. “We don’t understand.”
“Ashland has just changed their motto to create Ashland,” said Alisha Dennison, of Rush. “Unfortunately we are being very constrictive to all artists. The tattoo industry is one of the largest growing art industries right now and we are basically as an art city now telling them we don’t want you.”
Dennison showed her wrist to the committee.
“Why is it OK to go into a salon or a cosmetic tattoo-er and get your eyebrows tattooed on or your eyeliner or your lip-liner, but I can’t walk into a business and get the word ‘grace’ because it’s by the grace of God that I’m standing here, on your wrist?” she passionately asked. “You can’t — not in the city of Ashland — but I can go get my eyebrows done and I can go get my lip-liner done.”
Dennison said her teenagers are moving away because they see Ashland as a backward city that doesn’t allow a safe place to be who they are.
“These potential uses, which are first amendment-protected, which means we cannot say, we are not permitted to say you cannot do them at all, at 500 feet we are effectively saying you cannot do them at all because of the locations of those other establishments,” said Wheeler.
The change will allow locations for the businesses under the adult use ordinance, but does not concern a specific applicant, Wheeler said.
However, Williams spoke in opposition and turned to Carroll telling him he “had bigger plans to bring out the weird in Ashland.”
He was immediately stopped, and the note that the amendment has nothing to do with a specific applicant was once again stated.
Matthew Shamblin, of Ashland, said he represents hundreds of children in the community.
“We have to ask if this is what we want our community to look like,” said Shamblin, Rose Hill’s pastor. “It’s not an issue of discrimination. The reality is we discriminate all the time.”
Shamblin used an example that there isn’t a chemical plant on Main Street because “we don’t want our community to look like that.
“We want this community to look a certain way,” he added. “That doesn’t mean we want to exclude people, that means we want certain areas to look certain ways and other areas to look other ways … decisions have to be made.”
He claimed much of what is going on diminishes the right of the churches.
“I don’t think the church should give up an inch,” said Maynard to the city government planning commission. “These laws have been on the books for 35 years and haven’t had one complaint that I know of, not one complaint, not one time. Seems like we’re fixing something for no reason.”
The planning committee voted 4-1 to pass the recommendation. Paul Castle abstained from the vote. Newly elected chair Bernard O’Nan voted instead.
The committee, as restated many times during the hearing, is a recommending body. The committee will recommend to the city commission, which then has the final vote. It will likely appear on August’s agenda.
