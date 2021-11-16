CATLETTSBURG The man shot earlier this month by a Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy after authorities said he pulled a gun on the officer is out of the hospital and awaiting extradition in West Virginia.
Christopher W. Artrip, 41, of Ashland, is accused of pointing a pistol at the deputy Nov. 3 following a vehicle and foot pursuit in Cannonsburg. He is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder of a police officer.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods confirmed Monday Artrip was released from St. Mary’s last week and is currently awaiting his extradition back to Kentucky at the Western Regional Jail located in Barboursville.
The Kentucky State Police and the Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office confirmed Tuesday the use of force in the case is still under investigation. On the night of the shooting, the sheriff’s department called in KSP to investigate that aspect of the case.
State Police Post 14 spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall said once the inquiry is completed, troopers will turn the case over to the prosecutor’s office. At that point, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley will decide whether the case needs to be heard by a grand jury.
While Woods said he did not want to discuss the criminal case or the inquiry into the use of force, he did state he “did not understand why Artrip was even out of jail at all to have the opportunity to re-offend.”
“He didn’t go to jail for singing too loud in church,” Woods said. “These are serious, violent felonies. He is a vicious career criminal.”
A cursory look at Artrip’s criminal history shows he has incurred charges in Boyd County since he was 19 years old — not penny-ante crimes, either. In 1999, he was indicted — and saw reduced charges — on a second-degree assault charge.
In 2006, he was indicted in two cases on charges of first-degree armed robbery, for which he saw the charge dropped to the facilitation of first-degree robbery, a misdemeanor, the following year. Less than six months after striking that deal with prosecutors, he ended up getting charged with first-degree bail jumping and fleeing police.
At that point, he saw jail time — a six year prison sentence — in 2008.
Somewhere in that time, Artrip made parole, because in May 2010 court records show Artrip participated in a home invasion in the Westwood, wherein he and another busted down a man’s door and struck him with night sticks while his girlfriend fled in terror.
During the robbery, Artrip was hit with a machete, according to a police report.
For that case, Artrip saw his charge dropped to second-degree robbery and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Under the deal — which was struck in 2011 — he was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.
However, by 2016 he was out on the streets again, according to the media reports. That’s when he was charged with car theft in Huntington, which was a tangent case in an investigation into an illegally concealed dead body. That theft charge was later dismissed.
By 2018, he saw more felony charges in Boyd County.
This time, he was charged in two separate cases — one a burglary case, the other a felony domestic assault case. He was given five years active on both cases, to be run consecutive to the remainder of the sentence he was to serve in the 2010 home invasion.
Yet by Jan. 29, 2021, he was again on the streets — this time he was charged with fleeing from Kenova Police.
At the time of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department incident, he was on bond in the Kenova case. Woods said he feels like the system itself has failed.
“I don’t understand how someone like this can be let out on parole or early release,” he said. “I’m not blaming the courts — it’s an issue with the laws.”
