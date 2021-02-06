ASHLAND With a little less than a mile of new pipe in the ground, the push for updated utilities didn’t let up in a turbulent and bleak 2020, according to Ashland city officials.
That’s not to mention updates to the water treatment plant — huge steps toward bringing the facility out of the Eisenhower administration — and the restoration of a water tank on the brink of collapse.
City Manager Mike Graese said 2020 was the second full year the city commission put funds toward pipe replacements. The projects that were bid and awarded at the turn of the fiscal year in July 2020 are already being wrapped up, according to Utilities Director Mark Hall.
Simpson Road, which is a step to create redundancy at the Deboard Water Tower, is already finished and is awaiting new pavement, according to Hall.
“Throughout that whole project, we only had one complaint from the public,” Hall said. “That’s something right there. A big part of that was because the contractor kept communications open with us and the residents in that area.”
City Engineer Steve Cole said the combination of contractors and in-house labor from the Water Distribution Department is key to getting these replacements done.
With five crews in water distribution, the department can’t tie them all up in a major line replacement because they would be unable to address emergency repairs. But little jobs are too expensive to call a contractor in, so there’s more of a focus in-house on that, Cole said.
“It’s more expensive because they bring more manpower than is needed to get it done quick and most of the time their equipment is a little too big for it,” Cole said. “For the bigger projects, it’s better to take advantage of the resources larger contractors have.”
Michelle Veach, of the finance department, said relying on in-house labor for certain jobs also keeps costs down because there’s no profit involved. When looking at replacement projects, Water Distribution Supervisor Reed Downs said he and Veach sit down and determine if his department can tackle the job.
“All the departments talk to each other to see if we can do it,” Downs said. “Sometimes we can’t, like if the pipe is too deep. Other times we can.”
Goal here is to get the number of break downs. In 2019, there were only 56 breaks per 100 miles of line, the lowest since 2012. Like all things in 2020, pipe breaks weren’t kind to the city of Ashland, either — the city saw 83 per 100 miles of line that year.
In order to address some of this, the Department of Utilities is pulling workers from other parts outside water distribution to hop in on projects, Hall said.
“We work more efficiently. I came to one job site and saw we had guys from wastewater running dump trucks, keeping the project going,” Hall said. “That’s the type of efficiency we’re looking for.”
Going into 2021, the costs of pipes are beginning to skyrocket, according to the officials. Hurricanes in the Gulf Coast hit oil production, which is dearly needed to produce PVC pipes used in line replacements.
In order to stretch out the money allotted by the commission, Cole said there’s going to be more reliance on the city work force moving forward.
The water treatment plant — which was documented extensively last year as it underwent filter replacements — is nearing completion as well, according to Graese. The filters are already in place, as well as a new meter to accurately read the output from the plant.
Cole said the new meter at the plant “is an accounting for a more accurate gauge of our water.” Essentially, by knowing how much is going on out, it’s easier to know much water is being lost in the system as it travels to Ashlanders’ faucets.
Right now, the SCADA system is around 45% complete — the automated system is projected to improve the efficiency at the plant, according to Cole. Prior to that, operators were manually turning knobs and wheels to keep the water flowing.
With a Spring 2021 completion date in their crosshairs, Cole said the remaining 55% should come quick.
“It’s a matter of having the parts come in, then we plug them in they should be ready to go pretty quick after that,” Cole said.
Last year’s Summit Water Tank restoration also opened the city’s eyes to the state of tank conditions throughout the entire water system, Cole said.
What originally was supposed to be repainting turned into a large-scale project after crews found the roof of the tank was at risk of imploding due to corrosion from treatment solutions.
“That deterioration caught us by surprise,” Cole said. “We need to focus on intense, regular inspections to catch these major issues before they’re too late.”
