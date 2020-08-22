ASHLAND If you dug up every single pipe in the Ashland water system and laid them end-to-end, it would stretch from the city all the way to Washington, D.C., by the way the crow flies.
With about 302 miles of pipe throughout the system, the Ashland Water Distribution Department has its collective hands full repairing leaks and replacing lines.
The system winds up serving about 50,000 customers and also pushes water to Cannonsburg and the Big Sandy Water Districts — and as needed, feeds Russell and Ceredo-Kenova. It also powers 1,024 fire hydrants throughout the city.
Currently, the city is averaging about 80 breaks per 100 miles of line per year, well above the EPA standard of 15 breaks per 100. A survey of 10 large cities — such as Louisville, Cincinnati and Baltimore — showed a failure rate of about 19.5 per 100 miles.
With all that pipe in Ashland and all that failure, the city has a lot of work to do. Just like eating an elephant one bite at a time, City Manager Mike Graese said the city is tackling the issue in increments by allocating about $1 million per year towards line replacements.
Water Distribution Superintendent Reed Downs said the problems with the system go back over the years.
“We inherited this, we’re trying to fix many years of old lines that were put in before some of us were even born,” Downs said.
As previously reported in The Daily Independent, within the first meeting of the fiscal year, the city commission already approved a contract on Simpson Road to add another route for water coming from the Debord Water Tower, one of the city’s main sources of drinking water.
In the public utilities department, director Mark Hall said he has printed plans for line replacement projects for years to come. He keeps a running list of different lines that need replaced and dutifully crosses them off once the pipe’s in and the soil has settled on top.
That list, however, isn’t set in stone — it flows with the water, so to speak. Take, for example, Terrace Boulevard — that street wasn’t on the original list. However, city officials quickly fast-tracked after $120,000 damages happened to separate homes in the area, according to Downs.
“What might not be important today might be important tomorrow because it changes on a whim,” Hall said.
“It’s a living, breathing list that can be adjusted as needed,” Graese added.
How the water flows
Starting at the water plant — where the water is cleaned — the water runs up U.S. 23 to Debord Hill, then shoots back out to feed the whole system. Looking at a map of the water lines running throughout Ashland and Catlettsburg, it pretty much lines up with a street map.
“They tried to have it run along the streets, but you got some that don’t,” Downs said. “For instance, the one running up Debord Hill goes up through a valley with no roadway. Down in Catlettsburg, you got one that runs up a hillside and lays about 20 feet from the break all the way to the tank. We had one up there that broke and we had landslide.”
The lines run from the city all the way out to EastPark, where hopefully someday the city will be providing water to Braidy Industries, Hall said.
With the water plant being on flat U.S. 23 and East Park being up a few hills, it takes some more pressure to get up the hill. Consequently, there are 18 pressure zones throughout the system to keep the water flowing.
Think about it — the water needs more pressure to make it up hill than it would on flat land. To service customers uptown, there are pump stations throughout the system to get the water to them. The pressure going uptown has to be higher than along the river — according to city engineer Steve Cole, if the city had infinite resources, there could have one pressure zone, but geographically, 18 is a bit more than is typically found in a town of this size.
“Some pressure zones are small, isolated pockets of people who are on the edges of extreme isolation to get service to those customers,” Cole said. “It’s (the pressure zones) a bit higher than typical. But I think the system has done a good a job in constructing these given what they got.”
Added Downs: “Up on Keyser Hill on Prospect, we have a pump station to serve five or six customers up on that hill. That’s one of the highest level in the system.”
Looking at one of the extreme ends of the system — going from the plant all the way out to EastPark — Downs said it’s about a three-day turnover in the water. So water cleaned Monday in Ashland won’t make it to a tap out in EastPark until mid-week.
In order to make sure that water still has the quality thresholds dictated by the Commonwealth, the system has various access points throughout it for distribution crews to treat the water. If the chlorine levels drop below a 0.2, then the water is “problematic,” said Graese.
Hiccups in the system
There are a lot of misconceptions out there about why these lines are breaking in Ashland, according to Graese. With some lines predating the turn of the 20th Century, age seems like a big factor — but it isn’t always, according to city officials.
Downs said one line his crews have worked in Catlettsburg was built in 1896. When it experienced a big rupture that required replacement, it had only been the second or third break in the line, he said.
“That tells you age isn’t what’s causing it,” Downs said. “It’s the material.”
See, back in the boom years of Ashland, Graese said the city bought up galvanized pipes from AK Steel to support the local industry. Those pipes, unlike the heavy-duty ductile iron used in decades prior, rot both in the inside and outside of the pipe.
According to a water study, 70% of the pipe ruptures are attributed to 2-inch galvanized piping and 6-inch cast iron.
The BlueWater Report, issued in December 2018, is essentially the road map for Ashland’s water woes. Start talking water with Graese, Hall or Cole and there’s going to be a reference slipped in. According to that report, cast iron breaks at about 34 per 100 miles of pipe. Ductile iron, for perspective, only breaks at 5.5 times per 100 miles per year, according to the report.
With so much iron piping in the system, no wonder taps run dry from time to time.
“If we had copper, we probably wouldn’t be seeing these issues,” Graese said.
One of the issues with galvanized and cast iron is “tuberculation” — a build-up of sediments that looks pretty nasty; perfectly safe for the water, according to Graese.
“I drink the water,” he said. “The water treatment plant gets all the balances correct for safe consumption, so while it looks bad, it doesn’t impact the safety of the water.”
But all that build-up over time impacts the flow of the water, according to Cole. A piece of 2-inch line used as a sample to illustrate the point was so narrow on the inside, one couldn’t even shove a pencil into it.
The lines today are being being replaced with heavy duty PVC, an industry standard since the 1980s, according to Downs. That BlueWater report states the fail rate on those — much thicker than the white type found in home plumbing — is about 2.3 breaks per year.
Durability isn’t the only trade off with PVC — there’s none of that pesky tuberculation restricting the flow, either.
When looking at these plans for line replacement, there’s a lot of upsizing going on, too. Cole said upsizing the pipes increases the flow by reducing the amount of water touching the pipes.
Ever been at fast-food joint that ran out of straws? So you try — the key word is try — to make a coffee stirrer work in a pinch? The pop doesn’t flow through the coffee stirrer at the same rate because more liquid is touching the sides of it, thus slowing it down with friction. Get one of those wide big-boy straws from McDonald’s and it flows right through. That’s because less of the pop is touching the sides of the straw — more is liquid is flowing through the center, unhindered by friction.
That’s the difference between running a 6-inch pipe and a 12-inch pipe in the system, Cole said.
“It’s engineering voodoo,” Cole joked. “But the twice the diameter on the pipe isn’t doubling the flow. It’s actually much more. Every inch you add to the pipe is exponential in terms of flow.”
That increased flow has added benefits not just when you turn on the tap, but in terms of home insurance as well. Better flow means more volume at the fire hydrants. The better the fire hydrants’ performance, the better rating the city can get on its firefighting capability, according to Graese. That rating ultimately results in lower rates for homeowners.
Mr. Fix-Its
On Mill Street, the water distribution department keeps its trucks, its fixtures and its meters, ready to roll at a moment’s notice. Orderly and regularly inventoried — Downs is quick to point out the inventory clerk is constantly counting and recounting to make sure each part is signed out before it makes it to the ground — the clean shop is a world away from the department’s old digs.
“We were condemned four times at the last building,” Downs said. “We had a leaking roof you couldn’t get on to patch it because it was that rotten. We’d through paint on it, tar it, anything to keep it running. It had a brand new electrical box, open it up and it’s beautiful. You get up into the roof — it was aluminum wire on porcelain posts.”
“Some people to tell me to be careful for what I wish for because sometimes I joke that I miss the mice keeping me company while I did paper work or the soothing water coming down the walls,” Downs added.
Graese called the working conditions “shameful.”
The new shop is the base of operation for the five repair crews — comprising of a supervisor, an equipment operator and a laborer. Of the 15 repairmen, seven hold top-level certifications.
Every water line is different and presents its own set of challenges — some might be in the middle of the woods, where getting equipment to it might be difficult. Others, like the main line running under U.S. 23 by the water plant, are buried under 15 feet of pavement.
In order to find a broken pipe, the department uses a special leak detecting device that can locate sounds in the pipe. Basically, the crew takes a nearby hydrant and use it to pinpoint the sound. A readout of the device shows the approximation of where along the line the sound is coming from — which usually indicates a leak.
The leak-detecting device can then be used through concrete or pavement in that area to double check that is, in fact, the spot to start digging.
Once the pipe area is found, the first thing crews have to do is shut the water off, said Downs. Back when he started with the department 22 years ago, crews a used a T-tool — a water key — on the valves with pipes on the handle for torque, Downs said. However, working that tool is arduous — the amount of turns of the valve is three times the size of the pipe, Downs said.
So a 24-inch pipe requires 72 turns to shut the valve off.
“That’s a lot of turns for a guy,” Downs said.
Nowadays, they have a Spin Doctor 800 — part large ratchet, part suck tank pulled on a trailer. The ratchet component can adjusted for torque, so as to prevent the tool from snapping the old valves. The suction part of the tool is used to clear the box surrounding the valve, Downs said.
“We have these boxes that fit around the valve so it can keep the dirt out,” Downs said. “That doesn’t always work, but it’s easier than having to clean off the valve when you’re working on it.”
Once the valve is off, crews will clean off the side of the broken portion of the pipe so they can fit a large band around it. The band can open — the idea is to slip it over the broken portion of the pipe, close it and tighten the bolts on it, Downs said. Rubber on the inside of the cuff will should seal the hole, keeping the water from leaking out of it.
“It’s a Band-Aid,” Downs said. “After so many of them, it’s time to replace the pipe.”
Most of the time, Graese said the water distribution department repair unexpected leaks — most of the new line put in is done by contractors. However, sometimes the distribution department will get in on line replacement.
“They are more than capable of doing it,” Graese said. “It’s a matter of manpower. If they’re out there doing a line replacement, they can’t answer calls for emergency repairs.”
Keeping track
Observant readers may have noticed they don’t see a lean meter walker traversing their yards, marking numbers down in the book.
For the last 10 years, the city water meters have been updated with a radio system — one that can track water usage down into 15-minute increments, according to meter services supervisor Shane Cook.
A whiz with meters, Cook can swap a large scale, commercial meter — behemoths that way upwards to 100 pounds when they’re put together — installed within 15, 20 minutes.
At his fingertips, Cook can pull up the numbers on the meters and see when a leak started. For a lot of the residential meters in town, Cook can look at it on the system. For others, particularly out in the country, Cook has to drive out to have the information transmitted on the system.
What used to take seven days for meter walkers to compile only takes two today for Cook to print and go over, he said.
Keeping track of the water is a big deal for a few reasons — according to the BlueWater report, Ashland has between 40 and 50% loss in water. Part of that was due to leaks, but some of it had to do with water flushing — an inevitable loss — while others was due to inaccurate meters.
One big issue that as cleared up is the main meter at the water plant — it was reading over, throwing off the numbers by 15%.
For Kentucky, the average loss for municipalities is 23.4%, according to the report. The industry standard is 15%.
The newer meters work by having the water move a magnetic piece, which in turn move the register that records the amount of water used. After a while, for one reason or another, those pieces might wear away and the meter will stop working, Cook said.
Another meter on deck for use is even simpler — it’s just a pipe with a sensor in the side. Cook said these meters have a lot loss room for failure — if the sensor burns out, the meter is cheap enough to replace the whole unit. And they’re lighter, too.
The new meters will not only measure usage — they can measure water temperature, chlorine levels and the like as well, Cook said.
“Everything is automated, so it makes for better customer service, but sometimes the customers don’t like it as much,” Cook said.
“See, the older the meter, the better that benefits the customer,” Downs said. “When we change it out, that goes towards us. They get more for their bang if we don’t change it.”
The more accurate the meter, the more accurate the bill will be for usage. However, the way usage is billed in the city can sometimes cause customers to get a bit frazzled when they see a spike on their bill. That’s because the water is measured on per 1,000 for billing purposes, but any addition is carried over into the next month.
So if a customer uses 1,500 gallons per month, he or she will pay 1,000 for Month 1, then 1,000 for Month 2, but 2,000 for Month 3. The usage didn’t change, but the remainder — 500 gallons — is carried over into the next month, according to Hall.
The doing away with meter walkers has created a perception that city is averaging or not really checking — a perception that’s incorrect, said Cook.
“The biggest complaint I see is the customer doesn’t see us reading the meter,” he said. “They think we’re averaging, estimating.”
That’s not the only downside to doing away with meter walkers — the other issue is up keep around the meter, according to Downs.
“It used to be when we had someone flipping the lid every month, they could keep it cleaned up inside there,” he said. “Now, if we’re working on a street, it might take us a little bit to find the meter.”
