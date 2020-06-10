DANVILLE Pioneer Playhouse, Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater, will open its abbreviated schedule on July 31 with the show “Maybe Baby, It’s You,” a romantic comedy by Charlie Shanian and Shari Simpson. The play will run through August 15, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. rain or shine.
Following the close of “Maybe Baby, It’s You,” the playhouse will host its regular stand-up comedy weekend. This year, local TV personality and stand-up comic Lee Cruse will star, with two shows: Aug. 21 and 22, both at 8 p.m. A barbecue dinner with limited seating will be available before both the play and the comedy show.
“At first, we believed we’d simply be able to delay the 2020 season by two weeks,” said artistic director, Robby Henson, son of Pioneer Playhouse founder, Eben C. Henson. “But based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines, we made the tough decision to shorten our season even more.”
“Maybe Baby, It’s You,” a high-energy contemporary comedy, was set to be the fifth show of the 2020 season, but now it will be the main event, along with Lee Cruse and his KY All-Stars Comedy Tour.
Pioneer Playhouse will offer the same line up of plays in 2021 as was originally announced for 2020.
For those who have already purchased tickets or patron’s passes for the 2020 season, refunds are available, but Pioneer Playhouse encourages ticket holders to use all previously bought tickets for “Maybe Baby, It’s You” or to roll over current tickets and passes to the 2021 season. Another option is to donate 2020 tickets and passes to Pioneer Playhouse, which is a registered non-profit.
To handle exchanges, refunds or to donate tickets, email pioneerplayhouse@att.net or write to Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville, KY 40422. Office hours during the COVID-19 crisis are limited. Patrons also may call and leave a message at (859) 236-2747.