The summer season at Pioneer Playhouse has been delayed because of COVID-19, but Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater is planning to open on June 19.
Opening two weeks late, the Danville theater will begin by presenting “Clue: On Stage,” originally scheduled to be the second show of the season, Artistic Director Robby Henson said.
“At least that’s the plan right now,” he said. “Of course, we will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and will be checking with Gov. Andy Beshear, and with local and national health organization guidelines. “We do hope that further delay, or even complete closure in 2020, will not be necessary. We promise to keep our patrons updated.”
Henson and his sister, managing director Heather Henson, run the theater their father, Col. Eben C. Henson, founded in 1950.
“Of course, it’s a big blow,” Heather Henson said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined a world in which Broadway is completely dark. So many of our friends in New York City — Playhouse alum, actors, directors — have lost their jobs. It’s such a tough time, a scary time, but Robby and I have always believed in the power of the arts and the power of theater to heal and to bring people together. We are hopeful that we’ll still be able to do that – just a little later than planned.”
The theater will not present a Kentucky Voices play, the first time in 12 years the theater has not offered an original play; “All That Brass!” written by Holly Hepp-Galvan would have been the season opener but has been put on hold for now.
“We’ve weathered many storms in our 71 years,” 89-year-old Charlotte Henson, producer and mother of Robby and Heather Henson, said. “We believe we’ll weather this.”
“The curtain will rise again,” Heather said. “Our patrons are like family to us. We want to urge them all to stay home and stay safe now so that we can come together this summer, laughing, enjoying a fun show under the stars.”
“Clue: On Stage,” based on the board game and movie, will run through July 4.
The rest of the season will proceed as planned:
July 7 through 18: “Southern Fried Funeral”by Osborne and Eppler.
July 21 through Aug. 1: “Jeeves In Bloom” adapted by Margaret Raether from the stories of PG Wodehouse.
Aug. 4 through 15: “Maybe Baby, It’s You” by Charlie Shanian and Shari Simpson.
Aug. 21 and 22: Special Stand-Up Comedy Weekend starring Lee Cruse.
Pioneer Playhouse is at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. Shows run nightly at 8:30 pm, with dinner available at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, beginning June 19 through Aug. 15. For information, reservations and to purchase tickets, call (859) 236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.