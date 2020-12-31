HUNTINGTON Following a two-day sentencing hearing in mid-December, a federal judge has rejiggered some prison-time considerations for a pill-pushing Putnam County doctor.
Convicted dirty doctor Ricky L. Houdersheldt was set to go up the road on Dec. 9, but that turned into a two-day hearing pending some post-trial motions and objections by the United States government regarding his pre-sentence investigation report, the guiding document judges use when figuring up a defendant’s time.
His new sentencing date in Huntington is now Jan. 6, according to a court order.
Houdersheldt had been convicted in August 2020 of writing prescription painkillers to drug-addicted patients. U.S. prosecutors proved at trial the doctor had scribbled the scripts in gas station parking lots and even tried to seduce one of his patients.
Facing 23 counts related to three patients, the jury found enough evidence to convict on 17 counts of illegal prescription writing — the 17 counts are in relation to two of his patients, according to court records.
However, following his two-day sentencing hearing — which the judge withheld rendering any final judgment — two convictions were overturned, on the basis that an expert witness by the government didn’t directly testify that Houdersheldt’s prescription writing practices were illegal in those specific cases.
However, the judge ruled against multiple arguments the doctor’s attorneys posed following the trial, including errors in jury instructions, two misleading statements made by prosecutors and allegations of issues concerning a search warrant, amongst many claims.
The ruling against those arguments effectively put the kibosh on any post-trial acquittal or a new trial, at least for the time being.
Once sentenced, Houdersheldt could always file an appeal.
In a separate ruling, the judge turned his attention toward the applicability of sentencing guidelines. In the federal system, judges use sentencing guidelines based on various degrees of conduct. The conduct is awarded points that has a total amount of prison time associated with it.
Since the 1980s, federal judges were bound to these calculations, but recent reforms have given them more latittude in determining a defendant’s fate.
In his ruling, issued Dec. 23, the judge stated he will keep an obstruction of justice enhancement in consideration, but will not issue a decision on it until the sentencing hearing. The enhancement, which could tack two points onto Houdersheldt’s sentencing number, is due to medical records obtained by the doctor two months prior to his attorneys arguing they were not disclosed in time for trial.
The attorneys had moved to have those charges thrown out on the basis that they weren’t disclosed.
The judge stated he does not know whether defense counsel knew the records had been pulled prior to those arguments — which were ultimately denied — but the fact Houdersheldt sat back and watched it unfold could be be considered obstruction of justice.
However, the ruling wasn’t all bad for Houdersheldt — the judge did rule against the government’s bid to use prescriptions not charged in the indictment as relevant conduct for the purposes of sentencing.
The partial ruling allowed some of those prescriptions to be used as relevant conduct, but not all. Over all, the judge is only going to determine the quantity of pills for which Houdersheldt was convicted.
The difference between the two amounts is the difference between pegging the doctor at a Level 18 or a Level 30.
That translates out to roughly two to almost three years in prison or about eight to 10 years in prison.
