The plea agreement signed last week by the creators of Oxycontin show how essentially a legal drug cartel reaped billions of dollars at the expense of the American people, particularly in regions hit hard by the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The plea agreement, filed in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey, details how Purdue Pharma — the now bankrupt pharmaceutical manufacturer that pushed Oxycontin as a “non-addictive” painkiller back in the 1990s and the early 2000s — used its force of sales representatives to push their pills to dirty doctors they knew were filling prescriptions illegally.
As Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods pointed out, the surge in painkillers in the area fertilized the soil for the heroin that is currently killing friends, families and neighbors.
“What they did was downright criminal,” Woods said. “It was a scheme where they (the drug companies) made millions, the doctors who were in it for the money made millions and the drug dealers making money.”
Filed Nov. 24, Purdue Pharma as a corporate entity pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States’ Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and two counts of violating anti-kickback laws. While no one is going to jail for the guilty pleas, the company will pay $3.54 billion in fines and $2 billion in asset forfeitures.
The plea agreement does not prevent the Sackler family — arguably the most profitable narcotics ring in America — or Purdue executives from being prosecuted in the future. However, the agreement does close the book on any criminal prosecutions of the company itself as a legal entity.
Keep in mind, the neighborhood dope dealer can go away for life in prison for even moving a fraction of what the Sackler family sold.
Between 2007 and 2018, Purdue Pharma had a list of doctors they were supposed to cease making sales calls on because they were under investigation for illegitimate prescribing practices. However, Purdue did not inform the Drug Enforcement Administration that they were still supplying these doctors with pills, according to the agreement.
In one kickback count, Purdue pleaded guilty to providing speaker fees to high prescribing doctors in exchange for more prescriptions. Much of those scripts were paid for through federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid — meaning the taxpayer footed the bill.
In the other kickback count, Purdue is accused of paying kickbacks to an electronic health records firm called Practice Fusion, based in California. The firm would provide to doctors a pain assessment form to determine how to treat patients experiencing chronic pain. However, the plea agreement shows the real purpose of the program was to promote Purdue Pharma smack as the necessary cure to the patient's woes.
‘Turbocharging Sales’
When it first came to market, Oxycontin was easy to crush up and sniff or dissolve in solution and shoot up. Marketing Oxycontin in the 1990s as a slow-release painkiller with little to no risk of abuse, Purdue Pharma admitted to lying about that in 2007 in a federal court in Virginia.
The company then paid a $600 million fine, the largest of its kind at the time.
In 2010, the company reformulated the drug to be more tamper proof with a time release capsule full of B.B.S. that made crushing the tablets a real pain in the rear.
In paperwork filed with last week’s plea agreement, the new formula caused a major dip in sales due to how hard it was to abuse. High-volume prescribers switched to alternative painkillers that were not tamper-proof, according to the agreement.
The Sackler family brought in some marketing consultants to identify ways to boost sales in 2013, per court records. The consultant company — unnamed in court documents — took a gander at the numbers and identified the top 7% of Oxycontin prescribers, which accounted for as many prescriptions as the remaining 93%, according to court records.
The consultant company recommended targeting those high-volume pill pushers with “detailing” — sending salesmen and women to sell the newly formulated Oxycontin to them, records show.
In a memo sent to Purdue, the consultant company asked executives to “make a clear go or no-go decision on turbocharging the sales engine,” which meant the roll out of a program called Evolve to Excellence, records show.
After meeting with the Sackler family, the consultant company got the go-ahead to implement the plan, records show.
That plan meant putting more sales people in the field, focusing on the top 10% of prescribing doctors, records show. Sales representatives were tasked not only with knocking on the doctors’ doors and getting face time, they were also supposed to “overcome objections” — sales speak for not accepting “no” — even to legitimate medical concerns, records show.
The main push was not only a greater volume of Oxycontin, but a greater dosage as well, records show. Doctors who were red-flagged as potentially writing dirty scripts were still called upon by the sales force as well, records show.
The company identified black-listed doctors — called Region Zero — as responsible for the bottoming out of the Oxycontin sales following the reformulation.
Those black-listed doctors were not cut from the supply, just forbidden to be called upon by the sales force, according to court records. To work around that, Purdue Pharma sent sales staff out to the pharmacies where their scripts were filled to ensure they would continued to be filled, records show. Purdue also allowed the sales force to call upon doctors working at the same practice as a black-listed doctor to promote Oxycontin, records show.
In 2012, 180 black-listed doctors were petitioned to be reinstated by the sales staff, records show.
The court documents show it wasn't just overly enthusiastic salespeople, either — Robert Sackler, the patriarch of the entire operation — imposed sales quotas that his own executives tried to buck, according to court records.
If salespeople didn't meet their quotas, they got a talking-to, records show.
Even when salespeople noticed suspicious activity, the company was reluctant to black-list a high prescribing doctor, records show.
One case described in the court documents showed in 2003, a salesperson flagged one doctor for prescribing twice the amount of Oxycontin as anyone in his specialty group, records show. In a 2004 review, Purdue reviewed the information that showed a high volume of prescribing, cash-only customers and an investigation into his practices and decided against black-listing him, records show.
In 2008 and 2009, the doctor's name popped up again, this time in reference to an internal investigation into a suspicious pharmacy, records show.
While the pharmacy bore the hallmarks of a pill diversion source — loitering, cash customers, customers coming in cars they didn't own with out-of-state tags — Purdue found the doctor hadn't done anything wrong, records show.
He was one of the top three doctors sending scripts to that pharmacy, records show.
In 2010, the doctor was flagged for review because he had a major drop in prescribing Oxycontin, records show.
Finally in 2013, the doctor was black-listed from sales calls because the state medical board was looking into him, records show. Two years later, he was taken off the black list and called upon 117 times, records show.
On the ground
All these dirty practices — criminal in the eyes of the federal government — saw its effects in the Appalachian region. It’s been detailed time and time again — the first pill mills popped up here in Greenup and Scioto counties. The influx of pills, which were prescribed to blue-collar folks due to chronic pain sustained from their jobs, hooked the region.
When the states instituted prescription systems that curtailed doctor-shopping — going around to every doctor in town to get a prescription — the market was primed for heroin to be imported from points North.
With over 40 years experience in law enforcement, Woods can pinpoint the shift in the market around the area. In 1996, he took a hiatus from road duty with Kentucky State Police — when he left, the big drugs around these parts were weed, Quaaludes, a bit of “pop-bottle meth” and the occasional baggie of cocaine.
However, when Woods came back to the road in the early 2000s, the region was hit was with pills. In 2006, he took a job with the Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office as an investigator, where he saw first-hand the extent pills were being traded on the black market.
“These people would load up in mini-buses and head down to Florida to these pain centers, pay straight cash and come back with a garbage bag full of pills,” Woods said.
One pusher, Jimmy Marisillette, Woods said, was making around $17,000 a week in Floyd County. Of course, Marisillette is now doing hard time in federal prison.
“These people were entrepreneurs,” Woods said. “We had one group going down to Florida, there was another going to Louisiana and another going to Baltimore (Maryland). They’d get an MRI fixed up and all that, then they’d get half the supply from the person they sent in to get the pills prescribed.”
And it wasn't a twice-a-day, 30-day prescription. Woods said these folks were getting prescribed hundreds at a time.
If the drug dealers were getting rich, Woods said the dirty doctors were getting richer.
“These aren't the doctors you and I go to with our families,” Woods said. “These were doctors who were strictly in it for the money. They didn't care what happened to people. They took cash and tried to see as many as they could.”
Woods estimated some of the doctors he investigated while in Floyd County were clearing $50,000 a day.
“We had cases where we seized $5-10 million houses,” Woods said.
Today, pills don’t dominate the market. Woods estimated his department has bought fewer than 100 over the course of the year in drug investigations, but the legacy lives on. Heroin is here to stay and high-quality meth has come to overshadow it.
“You can print this,” Woods said. “I would give anything to just be dealing with weed dealers and bootleggers anymore. It was simpler then.”
