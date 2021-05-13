A federal judge has denied a suspect in the alleged Wheelersburg pills-for-pedophilia conspiracy a motion for release from pretrial custody.
In a filing dated May 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsey M. Vascura denied W. David Cole’s motion to be released from custody, noting Cole’s argument that new evidence had come to light in his case were flimsy.
Cole, 62, of Portsmouth, is described in court records as being a close friend to 69-year-old Larry Dean Porter, the man at the center of the scheme. According to court records, Porter paid parents and guardians in cash and drugs to have sex with their children.
Court records show Cole brought women and children to the home, having sex with the strung-out mothers while Porter raped the children.
Cole recently filed for a release from pretrial detention, after stating new evidence had come to light from two witnesses contradicting the government’s allegations that he facilitated the rapes and also tried to destroy evidence following Porter’s arrest.
Specifically, Porter contended the use of drugs and contradictory statements by some witnesses disclosed by the government earlier this year weakened the case. However, federal prosecutors contended that since everyone in the case was using drugs, it didn’t really have an impact on the charges.
“Neither the use of drugs nor differences in recollection by witnesses who were all using drugs changes the fact that a grand jury has found probable cause that the defendant was very much involved in three very serious and dangerous conspiracies,” prosectors wrote.
The judge agreed, stating that when dealing with pretrial detention, the presumption is in favor of detention. The judge ruled that Cole’s conclusions did not overcome that presumption.
On Tuesday, Ralph A. Aldridge, who is accused of helping in the cover-up following Porter’s arrest in February 2020 in a sting in Jackson County, Ohio, cut short a plea hearing. Aldridge, according to his agreement, was expected to plead guilty to one count of providing false information to federal investigators.
With an eight-year maximum sentence hanging over his head, prosecutors had agreed to ask for five and a half, according to court records.
When appearing before U.S. District Court Judge Sarah D. Morrison, Aldridge said he did not agree with the statement of facts read in court, which is the specifics of the conduct for which he’d be pleading guilty to.
Morrison continued the hearing so Aldridge could consult with his attorney about his plea agreement.
