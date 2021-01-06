While COVID-19 is certainly the 900-pound gorilla in the room this year at the legislature in Frankfort, local representatives have submitted other bills for consideration.
From welding to animal abuse, the subject of the bills are wide and varied.
Here are what some of the local representatives submitted prior to the convening of the body:
Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville (31st District): Representing Lawrence, Elliott, Martin, Morgan and Pike counties, this will be the senator’s third go at the regular session.
• Bill Request 160: This bill was submitted to address the use of “off-highway vehicles” — legalese for a side-by-side — on state roads. The bill would allow a pathway for local governments to petition the Transportation Cabinet to allow side-by-sides on state-maintained roadways. In addition, the bill would allow for a permit process in which local governments could assess a $30 fee from residents and $50 from non-residents for the use of a side-by-side on approved roadways.
• Bill Request 270: This bill is a slight clean-up of statutory language regarding caregivers who aren’t the parents to a child, called a “de facto custodian.” Under the current law, the court finds someone to be a “de facto custodian” to a child if there is “clear and convincing evidence” — the middle level of legal evidence — that the person is the primary caregiver to the child if he or she has lived with them for a six-month period if they are 3 or younger in age or for one year if they are over the age of 3. The revised statute would make the 3-and-under requirement be in the last two years. Both the six-month and one-year requirements would be an aggregate — meaning added all together — and not consecutively.
• Bill Request 120: Right now, sex offenders in the commonwealth of Kentucky are banned from schools, playgrounds and day care centers. This bill would tack senior citizen centers onto that list.
Rep. Richard White, R-Morehead (99th District): The successor to Kentucky Democratic Party Institution Rocky Adkins' old seat, this session marks White's first full-term in office. White represents Rowan, Elliott and Lewis.
• Bill Request 284: This bipartisan bill White signed on to strengthens the animal cruelty laws, making all animal cruelty violations a class D felony, punishable with between one and five years in prison. It also spells out acts of torture and classifies deprivation of food, water, shelter and medical care as violations of the statute. The bill would also charge each act, not each animal, under the statute.
• Bill Request 243: Another bipartisan bill, this one co-sponsored by White, would protect domestic animals when a domestic violence victim files for an emergency protective order. Under the bill, the animal would be awarded to the victim, so the perpetrator could not inflict violence on it in retaliation.
Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear (97th District): Representing Johnson, Wolfe and Morgan counties, McCool has served since 2019.
• Bill Request 140: This bill puts a law on the books spelling out the requirements for structural projects requiring welding and the certification of welders and inspectors.
Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell (98th District): Representing Greenup and a part of Boyd, Bentley has mainly focused on health care. See the Friday edition for more information regarding the stack of bills Bentley has put together during the pre-file period.
• Bill Request 102: This bill would allow for construction or demolition waste to be disposed on no more than 1 acre of land. If the permittee is in compliance with environment regulations and puts up a $10,000 bond, the cabinet could increase the size of the land to 2 acres.
(606) 326-2653 |