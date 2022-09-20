PIKEVILLE Kentucky State Police issued a press release following a fatal shooting that has left a Flatwoods man dead.
Ryan Hurst, 32, was pronounced deceased Monday evening at a home in the 100 block of Carney Drive in Pikeville, according to court documents.
Monroe Jackson, 56, of Pikeville, has been arrested and charged with murder.
Police say the shooting took place at Jackson's residence following an altercation.
The incident remains under investigation and police have not released information regarding the relationship of the victim to the suspect or a reason behind the dispute.
Jackson was on the docket to be arraigned in Pike County Circuit Court Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Jackson is held in the Pike County Detention Center without bond.
