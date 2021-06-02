ASHLAND Darrell Collings is a busy man.
The former Marine, who also served in the U.S. Army, has three daughters. He teaches classes at Southland Bible Institute and sometimes helps wife, Heather, who is the cook at the school, with the kitchen work. He’s also pastor at Ironville Independent Baptist Church.
But he still finds time to make quilts for Community Hospice.
It started last year, when some of the women in the church started getting together for the project.
“The ladies (at my church) just kind of took me in and started showing me how to do it,” Collings, 52, said. First, he cut material and did some ironing and then they taught him to do the sewing. Just as he helps his wife in the Southland kitchen, she helps him with quilting by giving him guidance.
“Since I’m the pastor, I just showed up to help out wherever they needed me to,” he said. “I consider it part of the ministry of the church and I wanted to help out those in need in Hospice.
At first, quilters bought their own materia but donations started coming in.
“When the pandemic started, we started sewing masks and we’d just give them out for free at the church,” he said. “Then, people would start donating money toward material.”
Although helpful, masks aren’t fun to make, Collings said.
“They’re kind of tedious and harder to do because it’s smaller pieces of material,” he said.
Although he’s been quilting for just a year, the Illinois native has completed two on his own and is planning his third. He said he’s familiar with Pinwheel and Trip Around the World patterns, but those are the only ones so far.
“I don’t really have a favorite. I’ll try something new,” he said.
