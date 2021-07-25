IRONTON The Lawrence County Ohio Museum and Historical Society hosted their annual Pie Social on Saturday, and the turnout exceeded expectations.
Members of local businesses and private individuals alike had been invited to bring their best creations to the museum for judging, and for the enjoyment of local residents who turned out to support the museum. A total of 18 pies were entered for judging, with five from area businesses and 13 from local residents. Judges included Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblitt, and two former Ironton Home Economics teachers, Teri Belcher and Tomie Lintner.
Board Trustee John Higgins is also a tour guide for the historic building the museum calls home and said that the Pie Social is one of several events the Museum and Historical Society hosts to raise awareness of area history and to raise funds to support the upkeep of the museum.
“This is the Colonel Gray House,” Higgins said. “And it was bought by the Gray Family in 1878. Col. Gray was a Spanish American War veteran, and he was from here in Ironton. The family owns Hecla Furnace, which is in present-day Hecla, and that is where they amassed their fortune.”
Higgins went on to explain that the family added to the house (views of both the original and current iterations of the house can be viewed on their Facebook page) in the 1880s and ’90s, and members of the family lived in the home for 99 years. So, the house, Higgins explained, has both seen and been a part of Ironton’s history for many generations. After a fundraising drive in 1988, the Historical Society purchased the home and established the museum.
“We invite members of the community each year to bring in their best hand-crafted pies for our Pie Social,” Higgins said of Saturday’s event. “And this year, we opened it up to local bakeries as well. We have entries not just from Ironton, but from Russell and Ashland as well. So, after the judges pick the winners, everyone can try whatever pie they would like.” The event is to raise awareness of the museum, Higgins added, and all the delicious pies provided by the competitors are free for the public to sample.
Though there may not be pie every day, Higgins said everyone should feel free to stop into the museum and get a glimpse into area history.
The event judges, in addition to appreciating the first taste of the 18 entries, agreed that the Pie Social is another way of bringing the community together.
“I think that events like this have brought the community back into the museum and they can see the past of Ironton, and perhaps some of those people might not have come in on just a day-to-day basis,” Lintner said.
“I think that it’s wonderful that it was a young man (Higgins) who did most of the organization for this event,” said Belcher, noting that history can be better preserved when younger generations take an interest in it.
“I think it is great for our Historical Society here to actually be able to bring people back into the museum,” said Mayor Cramblitt. “Museums have been shut down for a long time, and all of the tourist attractions have been put on hold during the pandemic. So being able to have this and get people back into the museum regularly is wonderful. And I think this is a great kick off to help spark interest again.”
The winners of the 2021 Pie Social were Black Bear Bakery (on 2nd Street in Ironton) in the business category, and Floye Cooke for the private category.