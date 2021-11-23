ASHLAND Though the weather might be a bit chilly for it, pickleball enthusiasts in Ashland have something to be thankful for in time for Turkey Day since the courts are now reopened.
The City of Ashland announced last week on its Facebook page that the courts at Central Park are now reopened for play. For right now, the original six courts installed by the city are open for the public.
According to Parks and Recreation Department head Sean Murray, construction will resume in the spring, when more courts will be added. Repainting of the courts will also be completed in the spring as well.
Murray said the move to hold off until spring is because of low player demand in the winter months and to spare the paint one season of winter.
Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, in which players volley a ball with machine-drilled holes with paddles. The courts are smaller than tennis and the sport is easier on one’s hips and knees, making it conducive for the very young and the elderly to play.
The renovations at the pickleball court are part of the parks projects being undertaken with $12.75 million bond passed earlier this year.
