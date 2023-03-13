HUNTINGTON Award-winning photographer Michael J. Sherwin will present the Dr. Lawrence B. and Shirley Gang Memorial Lecture at 2 p.m. March 26 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
A reception will follow the free lecture.
Sherwin's photography is featured in "Community Trust and Investment Company Presents Vanishing Points: Revisiting America’s Indigenous Landscape," which will run through June 18.
Sherwin, an associate professor of art at West Virginia University, has had work shown at the Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center and the Center for Fine Art Photography. His work has appeared in Prism magazine and Oxford American Magazine.
“In ‘Vanishing Points,’ I locate and photograph significant sites of Indigenous American presence, including ancient earthworks, sacred landforms, documented archaeological sites and contested battlegrounds,” Sherwin writes in his artist's statement. “The sites I choose to visit, and photograph are literal and metaphorical vanishing points. They are places in the landscape where two lines, or cultures, converge. While visiting these sites, I reflect on the monuments our modern culture will presumably leave behind and what the archaeological evidence of our civilization will reveal about our time on Earth."
In conjunction with the exhibit of photographs by Sherwin, HMA will present "Depth of Feeling: Photographic Images from the Permanent Collection" through July 2, featuring photographs by Carrie Mae Weems and Sandy Skoglund, among others.
For more information, call the museum at (304) 529-2701.