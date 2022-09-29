GRAYSON The solo photography show “Something in the Water” by Bill Tussey will open Friday, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Tussey, a lifelong resident of eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio, combines his love of the unique people and breathtaking geography of Appalachia. He is especially intrigued by water.
“Water is a medium that is constantly changing, moving and shifting, even when it appears stagnant,” he said. “Deep within yourself, you feel that growth, that change, that cleansing, that power. Many go their entire lives without being attuned to the world around them, content to be carried along on the waves of popular opinion or social trends; but for you, this journey cements your place in the larger world.
“Moving through the waterways of life, bending the currents to your will, smoothing the rocks that cause others to run aground. You feel the passion of the water deeply, intimately, viscerally and dare anyone to stand in the way of your triumph and peace. Join us, and allow the currents to refocus your energy and realign your emotions.”
During the reception, light refreshments will be provided by Sheila’s Catering, along with water and soft drinks. Entertainment will be 1970s rock from The Return Duo, featuring band founders Gary Kesling and Michael Fitzpatric, musicians who have performed together for more than 50 years.
Visitors will have the chance to get another look on Saturday, as the gallery will be open during Funtoberfest ‘22 — Chili in the Hills.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.