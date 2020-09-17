ASHLAND For years, Peyton Suttles has watched his two older brothers zip around on their bikes and wanted one of his own.
Mobility issues stemming from his cerebral palsy has made it difficult for the 13-year-old to master the balance and coordination skills needed, however.
Until now, that is.
As of Thursday Peyton is the proud owner and soon-to-be accomplished rider of a shiny new three-wheeled machine called an Amtryke.
It’s not exactly a bicycle and it’s not exactly a tricycle; it’s a hybrid of both, designed with adaptive components that help special-needs kids learn to ride safely.
Peyton’s fire-engine-red machine and its matching helmet were donated by the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, with some help from the Foundation for the Tri-State Community and the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Foundation, now called the Continuing the Legacy Foundation.
Members of the club and foundation representatives joined Peyton and his mother, Gena Suttles, outside Poage Elementary School, where Peyton got his first look and his first ride.
“It’s a joy to see a child get on a bike for the first time in his life and pedal away,” Kiwanis president Chuck Charles said.
“Having a bike has always been a big thing. He has two older brothers and he’s seen them ride. This is freedom and independence for him.” Suttles said.
It also is therapy for the boy, who has undergone surgery and can use it to increase his mobility, she said.
The machine comes from a non-profit organization called AMBUCS, which was founded to design and distribute adaptive three-wheelers to kids. Each is custom-made for the needs of the rider.
For instance, some are equipped with mechanisms enabling riders who do not have use of their legs to pedal with their hands.
Peyton’s has supports on each side of the seat that help him remain stable when he gets on, and a seat belt. There are additional straps to hold his feet steady on the pedals.
A rear-steering system allows an adult helper to assist in maneuvering and stopping.
For his first ride, Ashland schools physical therapist Kristy Dyer got Peyton started and hovered near the rear-steering guide bar while he slowly pedaled to the end of the lot and turned around. By then she was able to let go while the boy continued to pedal.
He should soon be able to pilot the machine by himself, and that will boost his physical and emotional health, according to Dyer. “It’s a great feeling of accomplishment to be able to pedal a bike,” she said.
Peyton’s is the third three-wheeler the club has provided to area children, Charles said. The two previous donations were to children in the Boyd County District. The club hopes soon to be able to get another for a child in the Fairview district.
There are at least 20 children in the area who could use the trikes, according to Kevin Smith, a club member and retired elementary school counselor who first saw kids riding the three-wheelers at a Kiwanis convention.