Sophia Grace and Ella Faith are The Daily Independent’s Pets of the Week. Sophia Grace, left, is a 4-year-old Sheltie mix rescue. According to owner Tiffany Morris, Sheltie “comes from a bad background but she is absolutely the smartest and sweetest doggo.”

Sheltie’s favorite things are treats, and she will do any trick to get one.

Ella Faith, right, is a 1-year-old Cavapoo with “gorgeous blue eyes,” wrote Morris. “She loves all toys and loves to cuddle and shower you with kisses even more.”

Sophia and Ella were entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest in March.