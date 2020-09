From left to right, Chloe and Luna are The Daily Independent’s Pets of the Week. They were selected as part of the newspaper’s Facebook contest conducted back in March.

Chloe is a black and white Boston Terrier who turned 11 earlier this year. “She loves to be in the same room as you,” said owner Bethany McDowell.

Luna, who just turned 1 in January, is “the best guard dog, listener and snuggle bug ever,” McDowell said.