The Daily Independent's Pets of the Week dressed as Care Bears for Halloween. Pictured are the following (front row, left to right): Titus, a 4-year-old Goldendoodle; Duncan, a 2 1/2-year-old Boxer; and Gunner, a 2-year-old standard Bernedoodle; and (back row, left to right) mom Renee, Margo, an 8-year-old Goldendoodge, Stella Mae, a 3-year-old mini Bernedoodle, and Granny Polly.

Renee Boyd submitted this into the newspaper’s Halloween Pet of the Week contest last week.