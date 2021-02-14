Bullet & Bandit

Bullet and Bandit are The Daily Independent’s Pets of the Week. Bullet is a 3-year-old rescue pit/boxer mix. He is “such a good boy” the he got his own puppy with whom to play. Bandit, now 18 weeks old (7 weeks old in the photo), is a Siberian Husky. He “already adores his older brother,” according to owner Benjamin Ward. Ward entered Bullet and Bandit into the newspaper’s “Pet of the Week” contest in late November.

 Submitted

Bullet and Bandit are The Daily Independent’s Pets of the Week. Bullet is a 3-year-old rescue pit/boxer mix. He is “such a good boy” the he got his own puppy with whom to play. Bandit, now 18 weeks old (7 weeks old in the photo), is a Siberian Husky. He “already adores his older brother,” according to owner Benjamin Ward. Ward entered Bullet and Bandit into the newspaper’s “Pet of the Week” contest in late November.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you