Bullet and Bandit are The Daily Independent’s Pets of the Week. Bullet is a 3-year-old rescue pit/boxer mix. He is “such a good boy” the he got his own puppy with whom to play. Bandit, now 18 weeks old (7 weeks old in the photo), is a Siberian Husky. He “already adores his older brother,” according to owner Benjamin Ward. Ward entered Bullet and Bandit into the newspaper’s “Pet of the Week” contest in late November.
Pets of the Week: Bullet & Bandit
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Peggy Hall, 84, of Ashland, widow of Glenn Hall, died Saturday, at KDMC. Funeral Wednesday, February 17, 1 p.m. at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation Noon until service time.
Clyde M. Stewart 86 of Ashland, Ky. went to be with his lord and savior on Feb. 10, 2021 in Woodland Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. Clyde was born on December 26, 1934 in Ashland to Clyde and Thelma Hable Stewart. After graduating Ashland High School, Clyde enlisted in th…
Wanda Nell Gwinn, 96, of Winchester, Ky., formerly of Raceland, Ky., passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. Mrs. Gwinn was born on August 11, 1924, in Flatwoods, Ky., daughter of the late Oscar and Stella Anderson Sowards. She was also preceded…
Caleb Joseph Turner, 18, Ashland, died Tuesday, February 9, at Baptist Health,Louisville. Born April 6, 2002, to John and Carla Chaffin Turner. Funeral 1p.m. Tuesday, February 16,2021, Kilgore&Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg,Ky. Burial,Golden Oaks. Visitation 11a.m. Tuesday.
Articles
- Kentucky Power provides ice-storm update
- Up one level, back 6 decades: The 2nd Floor takes on 1960s theme
- Community Hospice welcomes new CEO
- Police: Man throws energy drink at cop during chase
- Local attorney disciplined
- New Boyd County Clerk’s branch open
- DEA busts multi-state drug ring
- Ice not so nice: Winter weather knocks out power, causes road issues
- Native Daughter: Greenup’s unofficial historian Coldiron made huge impact
- Watts tackles lights at fiscal court: Commissioner ultimately gets dim response regarding cruisers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.