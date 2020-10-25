From left to right, Bucky, Heidi and Dexter are in their owner’s chair waiting for her to get off work one day back in March, when Shilo Ferguson Kincer submitted the trio in The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week Facebook contest. Bucky is an 8-year-old Shih Tzu, who is “sweet, but makes bad decisions sometimes.” Heidi is a 12-year-old Miniature Schnauzer. Dexter is a 1-year-old Dachsund who Kincer is “so in love with.”