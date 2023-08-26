CHILLICOTHE A southern Ohio rescue organization has benefitted from a gift from Ashland's Petland.
Cabin Critters Rescue of Wheelersburg took on more dogs than usual and found it a struggle to feed them. Nearly out of food, Sammie Ishmael with the rescue called Petland Ashland’s general manager, Kaylee Sturgill, to see if she could help. Having an established relationship with the rescue, Sturgill immediately gathered nearly 20 large bags of dog food for the rescue to pick up that day, at no cost.
“Making community connections is an important part of Petland’s business model,” Petland Director of Communications Maria Smith said. “Each of Petland’s 25 corporate-owned retail store managers are charged with making significant relationships in their local communities. Most often, these are with like-minded, pet-centric organizations with whom they can connect, problem solve and assure that all pets have access to their basic needs as they wait to meet their forever families.”
These relationships include rescues, shelters, support of police K9 units and more. “By developing and nurturing these community relationships, our local partners know that Petland truly cares about the health and well-being of pets; and they can be comfortable coming to us if they have a pet-related need,” Smith said.
Knowing what she was able to provide wouldn’t last long, Sturgill went the extra mile. She reached out to Petland’s corporate office in Chillicothe to make a request for more food to be donated through the company’s distribution center. Within a day, the distribution center loaded 900 pounds of dog food, delivering it to the rescue located about an hour away.
Petland Charities covered the cost of the food from the distribution center and provided a $3,000 grant to assist the rescue in managing the care and needs of the influx of pets in their care.
Petland Charities Executive Director Ed Sayres is formerly an animal welfare industry executive.
“Small, local charitable organizations such as shelters and rescues are currently experiencing high intake challenges," Sayres said. "This is a great example of how Petland is making meaningful connections at the community level, which in turn are making a difference for pets in challenging situations.”