The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Zuri Mari. She is a 1-year-old miniature Poodle mix and “so crazy,” according to owner Grace Stevens. Zuri loves to hike with her mom and loves to watch birds, according to Stevens. Zuri also enjoys car rides “because sometimes her mom gets her a pup cup,” Stevens said. Zuri and her mom are “inseparable,” Stevens said.
Pet of the Week: Zuri Mari
