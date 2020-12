Zoe is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 16-year-old Boxer/Lab with “the sweetest personality” was adopted from the Boyd County Animal Shelter shortly after her birth.

Zoe is “the best little sister to her two human siblings and the best big sister to her two cats sisters,” said owner Amy Hall Rice in a description on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

According to Rice, Zoe’s favorite things are back scratches, rolling in the grass and “when dad shares his pepperoni from his pizza.”