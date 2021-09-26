Pet of the Week: Winston

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Winston. A 2-year-old Golden Retriever, Winston “loves to bring our things to us, play soccer and cuddle with his baby sister,” according to owner Rachel Day. Day said you know Winston is getting into something he shouldn’t “if you hear his tail beating against something.” Winston was one of 350-plus entries into the Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

 Submitted

