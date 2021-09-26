The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Winston. A 2-year-old Golden Retriever, Winston “loves to bring our things to us, play soccer and cuddle with his baby sister,” according to owner Rachel Day. Day said you know Winston is getting into something he shouldn’t “if you hear his tail beating against something.” Winston was one of 350-plus entries into the Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Pet of the Week: Winston
Kerstin Lemaster, 52, of Cannonsburg, wife of Jeff Lemaster, died Friday evening, September 24th in KDMC. Funeral, Tuesday 28th at 1:00PM PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation, 11:00AM until service time. Burial, Kirby Flats Cemetery.
Chloe Kitzmiller 91, died Tuesday. Graveside services will be Monday 1:00 p.m. Blevins Cemetery. Malone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
